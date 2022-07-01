Xiaomi's Mi Band Series Is Set For A Major Vanity Upgrade With Band 7 Pro

The Galaxy Note would have celebrated its 10th birthday in 2021, but that day sadly never came. There was no Galaxy Note launch for the first time since the original stylus-toting phablet arrived in 2011, confirming prophecies of its doom and heralding its discontinuation. With the Galaxy S22 Ultra this year basically looking like a Galaxy Note clone, it seems that the time for the much-loved productivity-centric phone has finally come to an end. Confirmation of that may have dropped, and it was delivered by a top-level Samsung executive, no less. But even if the Galaxy Note name is effectively dead, Samsung isn't ready to bury its defining feature just yet.

