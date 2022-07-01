ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Xiaomi's Mi Band Series Is Set For A Major Vanity Upgrade With Band 7 Pro

By Rahul Srinivas
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro looks...

www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Nothing Phone Price Leaked By Amazon

Amazon may have accidentally given everyone a huge clue about the pricing of the upcoming Nothing Phone (1). The phone is set to launch in mid-July, but firm details have been hard to come by until recently. Nothing Phone (1) is the brainchild of OnePlus founder Carl Pei — a man who has previously been involved with the design and marketing of a number of reasonably priced "flagship killer" phones.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

OnePlus 10T Doesn't Look As Sharp As The 10 Pro, But It Sure Looks Good

The OnePlus 10 Pro was the first flagship OnePlus produced since its merger with its parent-turned-sister-turned-parent-again company, Oppo. With significant changes like the merging of the OxygenOS codebase with Oppo's ColorOS, the OnePlus 10 Pro may not have entirely met the expectations set for it, but it is a solid performer that can be recommended over other phones at this price point. Although the OnePlus 10 was skipped in March 2022, OnePlus is reportedly working to bring the OnePlus 10T to the market.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanity#Smart Phone#Mi Band Series#Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro
SlashGear

The Galaxy Note Is Dead, But Its Spirit Will Live On Every Year

The Galaxy Note would have celebrated its 10th birthday in 2021, but that day sadly never came. There was no Galaxy Note launch for the first time since the original stylus-toting phablet arrived in 2011, confirming prophecies of its doom and heralding its discontinuation. With the Galaxy S22 Ultra this year basically looking like a Galaxy Note clone, it seems that the time for the much-loved productivity-centric phone has finally come to an end. Confirmation of that may have dropped, and it was delivered by a top-level Samsung executive, no less. But even if the Galaxy Note name is effectively dead, Samsung isn't ready to bury its defining feature just yet.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

ASUS' ROG Phone 6 Has More RAM Than An Xbox Series X

Taiwanese smartphone major ASUS has had a fair amount of success with its lineup of ROG-branded gaming-oriented smartphones. Ever since the first ROG smartphone appeared on the market in 2018, the company has consistently upgraded the lineup with newer models almost every year. The last ROG-branded smartphone from the company was the ASUS ROG Phone 5, which the company launched a little over a year ago — in March 2021.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
SlashGear

Samsung Gaming Hub Begins Rolling Out Today: What To Know

We have been hearing about Samsung's new cloud gaming platform — the rather unimaginatively named Samsung Gaming Hub — for a while now. Rumors about the existence of this platform emerged back in October 2021, following which Samsung made the platform official at CES 2022. At the tech expo, Samsung confirmed that it would begin rolling out Samsung Gaming Hub to its 2022 Smart TV lineup in the next few months. Nearly seven months later, it looks like the company is finally ready to deliver on this promise.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

This Thor: Love And Thunder Xbox Series X Might Be The Most Ridiculous Custom Console Yet

Microsoft has been known to create and offer up limited-edition custom consoles in the past, so another promotional tie-in design isn't exactly surprising. Microsoft previously revealed oddities like the 2021 Nickelodeon-themed systems decorated as Spongebob Squarepants or Leonardo from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This time around though, we're looking at something a bit more... shocking.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

SlashGear

52K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy