Pittsburgh, PA

Zambelli Fireworks returns to Pittsburgh’s Fourth of July celebration

By Ashley Zilka
wtae.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are just days away from the city of Pittsburgh's Fourth of July fireworks show!. And the big news, the New Castle-based company, Zambelli Fireworks, will be producing the show after taking a break for nearly a decade. Fireworks will launch from three barges on the river. CEO George...

www.wtae.com

wtae.com

‘A League of Their Own’ turns 30

It's been 30 years since "A League of Their Own" premiered on the big screen. On Monday, Rockford, Illinois, celebrated its hometown team from the past with a first look at the new series, filmed in Pittsburgh, based off the hit movie. Despite the last Rockford Peaches game in 1954,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
american-rails.com

Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad (P&LE): "The Little Giant"

The Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad was a relatively small system. It directly served the Pittsburgh region with lines extending as far as Connellsville to the southeast and Youngstown, Ohio to the northwest. Interestingly it never reached Lake Erie although it did become quite profitable moving raw materials for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

WATCH: Fireworks light up downtown Pittsburgh for July Fourth

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people crowded into Point State Park and gathered on the surrounding Pittsburgh hills to watch the fireworks display at the city's Fourth of July celebration Monday night. Watch a replay of the fireworks show above. (NOTE: There is no sound with the video from our...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Brentwood's Fourth of July celebration back in full force

Thousands of people lined Brownsville Road in Brentwood on Monday for the borough's July 4 parade. Many came out early to put out their chairs to save a spot. Last year, Brentwood held a drive-through parade. It was canceled altogether in 2020. The day began with the Firecracker 5K, followed...
BRENTWOOD, PA
wtae.com

Fourth of July: Pittsburgh-area fireworks, events, holiday closures

PITTSBURGH — All city, county, state and federal offices and courts are closed in observance of Independence Day on Monday, July 4. Post offices and most banks are closed. Many liquor stores will be open until 5 p.m. Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses (formerly Port Authority) will run on Sunday...
PITTSBURGH, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Backstreet Boys at Star Lake; Swimming Beaches & Swimming Pools; Drive-Ins & Ice Cream (Tues. 7/5/22)

The Backstreet Boys were a cultural touchstone in the late ’90s. Their music is anthemic of the years around the turn of the millennium. Their self-titled debut U.S. release didn’t hit until 1997, yet they still managed to become one of the top 10 best-selling records of the decade thanks to a handful of chart-topping singles. Globally, across nine studio albums they’ve sold over 130 million records, and they still pack arenas when they go on tour. Band members include Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, and Brian Littrell. The group’s latest release is 2019’s, DNA. The album features songs written by Lauv (Charli XCX), Andy Grammer, Stuart Crichton (DNCE) and Mike Sabbath (J Balvin). Look for a BSB Christmas album out this holiday season. 7:30 p.m. The Pavilion at Star Lake. 665 Rt. 18, Burgettstown. (E.C., R.H.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier comes to Western Pennsylvania

ZELIENOPLE (KDKA) – As people celebrate the Fourth of July, one local community is hosting a unique and moving monument that honors the men and women who have given their lives for our freedom. On Friday night, hundreds of motorcyclists escorted the Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to Zelienople. Gregory Bigger, the president of the American Legion Riders in Zelienople helped organize the ride that escorted the Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. "We got a call in December that it was coming into town, we had a beautiful ride in," he said. "Patriotism is alive and well in...
ZELIENOPLE, PA
wtae.com

Discount gas tour continues on July 4

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Drivers lined up along Haymaker Road for a chance to fill up for $2.38 per gallon at a Sunoco gas station on Monday. Watch the report from Monroeville: Click the video player above. This was the latest discount gas event sponsored by Americans for Prosperity, from...
MONROEVILLE, PA
visitwashingtoncountypa.com

Hometown Ice Creameries in Washington County, PA

Whether it is winter, spring, summer, or fall, everyone can all agree that there is no better sweet treat to indulge in than ice cream. No matter if you are looking to satisfy your sweet tooth or cool down after a long summer day, there are plenty of hometown ice creameries in Washington County, Pennsylvania that have just what you are craving.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Warm and more humid for the Fourth of July

PITTSBURGH — Our lower humidity air has made today refreshing, and we keep the lower humidity through our Independence Day. Highs will run towards 90 Monday before clouds increase late, likely during or just after fireworks time. Showers arrive Tuesday morning, likely after the morning commute, and we could see some afternoon storms if the rain clears fast enough. Off and on showers continue for most of the week with highs in the middle 80s all week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
discovertheburgh.com

10 Awesome Cabin Rentals Near Pittsburgh for a Trip in Nature

Camp culture is big around Pittsburgh, and everyone seemingly knows several people with a camp outside of the city used for long weekends, summer vacations, and more. But if you do not have access to your own camp, you are not completely out of luck. There are many great cabin rentals near Pittsburgh to help you get a trip out into nature. So in this one, we thought we'd share a few great options to consider for Pennsylvania rental cabins just a short drive from Pittsburgh!
PITTSBURGH, PA
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

Picklesburgh 2022: Everything You Need To Know

Picklesburgh is back this month, with an expanded location, more food vendors, live music, lots of pickle products – and its famous 35-foot Heinz Pickle balloon ready for action. The food festival will take place Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17, and will now encompass a larger space,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Canfield man greets hundreds of drivers daily with friendly waves

If you've ever driven down Route 46 in Canfield, chances are, you've seen a friendly man in his yard waving at you as you drive by, and maybe even greeted him in return. That man is 40-year-old Christopher Wetzel. A happy-go-lucky autistic man who sets up a lawn chair in his yard every morning and waves at passerby as they drive by, often receiving greetings in return.
CANFIELD, OH

