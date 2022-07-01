ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

It is time for the Pac-12 to compete: Invite SDSU

By Paul Garrison
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1902, the University of Michigan defeated Stanford 49-0 in the first Rose Bowl. That matchup started what has grown into one of the most iconic sporting events in the world. Forty-five years after the contest, the ancestors of the Big-10 and the Pac-12 agreed to send their champions to play...

Is SDSU the right school for the PAC-12?

On June 30, USC and UCLA turned the college athletic world upside down by announcing a move from the PAC-12 to the BIG 10. The decision will have ramifications across college sports, as many schools, including San Diego State, may be looking for a new conference home. The PAC-12’s best remaining universities, Oregon and Washington, for example, have reportedly begun talks with other conferences as they search for the most lucrative landing spot.
SAN DIEGO, CA
