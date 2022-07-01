It is time for the Pac-12 to compete: Invite SDSU

“Many prestigious universities are experiencing a moment of reckoning in this moment,” says Wanda Buttert, Chief Officer of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Purging at UCSD. “Yale, for instance, is wrestling with the fact that its founder Elihu Yale was a slave trader. Our school was founded centuries later than Yale, but you’re never too young to be stained by America’s racist underpinnings. It is well known that several of Dr. Seuss’s books were recently removed from publication due to their problematic portrayal of both Asians and Africans, two groups that have historically struggled here. Think of the noose in the library named for Dr. Seuss’s alter ego Ted Geisel, or the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the wake of covid-19. So while it’s true that Seuss’s widow once donated $20 million to the university, and that the Geisel Trust gave his longtime La Jolla home to the school in 2019, it’s also true that we cannot build a better, more inclusive future while holding on to the more shameful aspects of our past. So we’re selling the house on Mount Soledad known as Seuss’s Roost, from which he probably kept a lookout for people of color invading his beloved seaside enclave. The proceeds will go toward our DEIP fund, whose work is never done.”

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO