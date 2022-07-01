ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers odds, picks and predictions

By Ryan Dodson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OK9C4_0gSGyMPL00

The Kansas City Royals (27-47) take the field against the Detroit Tigers (29-45) Friday at Comerica Park in the 1st of a 3-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Royals vs. Tigers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Detroit leads 2-1.0

KC snapped a 4-game losing skid by winning Wednesday’s finale against the Texas Rangers 2-1. The Royals are 10-10 over the last 20 games despite being without 2 of their cornerstones in C Salvador Perez (thumb) and SS Adalberto Mondesi (knee).

Detroit has won 3 of its last 5, and they’re a much better team at home with an 18-22 record. For a team last in the majors with 3.09 runs/9, Detroit has hit better recently. They’ve managed 5.3 runs per game in the last 10 games. These teams met in April with the Tigers winning 2 of 3 games.

Royals at Tigers projected starters

RHP Brad Keller vs. RHP Michael Pineda

Keller (2-9, 4.56 ERA) makes his 15th start. He has a 1.34 WHIP, 3.0 BB/9 and 5.8 K/9 in 79 IP.

  • He threw 7 quality innings against Detroit in April, allowing 2 ER, 3 H, 2 BB and 5 K.
  • Has allowed 4 ER in 5 of his last 7 starts
  • Current Tigers are hitting .241 with a .294 weighted on-base average in 129 plate appearances

Pineda (1-2, 3.22 ERA) makes his 6th start. He has a 1.08 WHIP, 1.6 BB/9 and 4.8 K/9 in 22 1/3 IP.

  • First start since fracturing his middle finger in a start May 14
  • He threw 68 pitches in his last rehab start June 26 for Triple-A Toledo and allowed 2 ER, 5 H, 1 BB and 2 K in 3 2/3 innings.

Royals at Tigers odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:01 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Royals -103 (bet $103 to win $100) | Tigers -117 (bet $117 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Royals -1.5 (+155) | Tigers +1.5 (-190)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Royals at Tigers picks and predictions

Prediction

Tigers 5, Royals 3

This game has a lot of unpredictable factors. Keller has been very giving, but Detroit’s offense is the worst in baseball. How will Pineda fare in his first start off the IL? Two things we can key in on here are the Tigers are much tougher to put away at home and they have the 4th-best bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.17. The Royals are 27th at 4.63. LEAN TIGERS (-117).

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 8/31/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

We’re going to stay away from the RL here as we can’t count on either team. What we can count on, though, is both starters allowing runs on the board. Keller has been giving up 4 on his own recently – so let’s take OVER 3.5 FIRST 5 INNNGS TOTAL RUNS (-170).

The Under is 23-7-1 in the last 31 meetings. The Under has cashed in 7 straight between the 2 teams. It’s just a lean because of the volatility at play here, but LEAN UNDER 8.5 (-125).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Ryan Dodson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Awful Angels lineup hit a new low as Astros tallied a record 20 strikeouts

The Houston Astros walked it off against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep, and that wasn’t even the biggest story from the game. Led by starter Framber Valdez’s career-high 13 strikeouts, the Astros tallied 20 strikeouts in nine innings to tie the MLB record for strikeouts in a nine-inning game. It breaks their previous franchise record of 18 set in 1964. But this is more about the Angels than the Astros.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Detroit, MI
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

List of Greatest National Champions mistakenly says '95 Huskers aren't #1

Let’s just cut to the chase. I don’t like the results of this list, and after you look at it, you won’t like the results either. Athlon Sports recently published a list ranking all 62 college football national champions since 1968, including the eight split national titles during that timespan (1970, 1973, 1974, 1978, 1990, 1991, 1997, and 2003). Athlon used the following methodology to decide on their list.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 schools it could make sense for the Big Ten to add

Last week on Thursday, it didn’t even take a day before rumors became hard fact, as the early afternoon saw rumblings of the Big Ten adding USC and UCLA, with an announcement made that said move was official come evening time. It sent shockwaves through the college football landscape, less than a year after Texas and Oklahoma opted to move to the SEC from the Big 12, which then led to the Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12 to form a loose ‘alliance.’
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Dodson
Person
Brad Keller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A baseball manager threw 10 bats and drew the strike zone in the dirt during epic tantrum

There’s nothing like a fun video of a baseball manager melting down on an umpire and boy do we have one for you today. For this one we’re diving into the Atlantic League, which is an independent league that has a deal with MLB and is basically made up of players who have either been in MLB or have come close to it and are trying to get another shot a going to the show.
LEXINGTON, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One ex-Chiefs player to participate in USFL title game

Only one former Kansas City Chiefs player will take the field when the Philadelphia Stars take on the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL’s championship game on Sunday. Josh Shaw was signed by the Chiefs in early October 2018, shortly after the team sent tight end Alex Ellis to injured reserve. Kansas City was looking for any sort of defensive spark in the secondary that season under defensive coordinator Bob Sutton. They weren’t very healthy at the safety position with injuries to both Daniel Sorensen and Eric Berry, which is why the team added Shaw.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kansas City Royals#Kc#K 9
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Baseball adds two from transfer portal

Over the last week, the Transfer Portal appeared to be a mortal enemy of Arkansas Baseball, as ten players announced their intentions to enter the portal since the Razorbacks’ trip to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina in the Super Regionals. However, the pendulum seems to be swinging towards Arkansas again, as they landed two prospects from the portal on Saturday, bringing their weekend commitment list to three over the weekend. The first commit of the day was from Koty Frank, a right-handed pitcher from the University of Nebraska. During his senior season for the Cornhuskers, Frank made 14 appearances with seven...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' Derrick Henry calls Hassan Haskins 'a beast'

One of the more surprising picks the Tennessee Titans made during the 2022 NFL draft was the fourth-round selection of Michigan running back Hassan Haskins. Now, that’s not to say we didn’t think the Titans could take a running back at all, just not that early and not before what we perceived were bigger needs, like tight end, which Tennessee would later address.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy