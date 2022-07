Saku Japanese Steakhouse is opening in Newport Wednesday, the restaurant announced on Facebook. “We apologize for the long wait for us to finally open,” the post said. Saku is located at 165 Pavilion Parkway in Newport. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 4 HOURS AGO