Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
 4 days ago
The Baltimore Orioles (35-42) and Minnesota Twins (43-36) lift the curtain on a 3-game set at Target Field in Minneapolis. Friday’s opener is slated for an 8:10 p.m. ET first pitch. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Orioles vs. Twins odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Tied 2-2.

The Orioles are 1-3 in their last 4 games. They are continuing a 10-game road trip that included series against the Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners. Baltimore is 8 games under-.500 (17-25) on the road overall, but the O’s have found a solid stride of late. With solid pitching at the forefront (2.27 ERA since June 16), they are 8-5 over their last 13 road games.

The Twins are coming off a disappointing 5-game set at Cleveland. Minnesota won 2 of the first 3 games, but then coughed up late leads in Games 4 and 5, which were both eventual walk-off wins for the Guardians.

Orioles at Twins projected starters

RHP Spenser Watkins vs. RHP Joe Ryan

Watkins (1-1, 5.14 ERA) has made 9 starts. He has a 1.63 WHIP, 4.1 BB/9 and 4.6 K/9 in 35 IP.

  • Second-year pitcher has a 6.93 ERA in 89 2/3 career IP.
  • Missed a few weeks in late May and early June due to a forearm injury. Returned June 25 and allowed just 1 unearned run in 5 IP vs. the White Sox.

Ryan (6-3, 3.20 ERA) has logged a 1.12 WHIP, 2.6 BB/9 and 8.1 K/9 through 59 IP in 11 starts.

  • Has run into a few home runs of late and owns a 5.74 ERA in his last 15 2/3 IP.
  • Is a fly-ball pitcher who has benefited from a low 7.8% rate of hits in the air leaving the ballpark.

Orioles at Twins odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 11:37 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Orioles +175 (bet $100 to win $175) | Twins -220 (bet $220 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL): Orioles +1.5 (-117) | Twins -1.5 (-103)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 9.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

Orioles at Twins picks and predictions

Prediction

Twins 6, Orioles 4

Figure the true odds as being sunk in the wide gap between these prices. AVOID.

The Twins have been the victims of some tough losses of late. Look for a bounce-back here.

Minnesota’s .434 OPS against righties ranks 2nd in the league. The home side likely has the better bullpen, although surface stats favor Baltimore.

TAKE MINNESOTA -1.5 (-103).

Fading both starting pitchers and the Baltimore bullpen and noting the bump the Minnesota offense gets a) at home and b) against right-handed pitching, the OVER 9.5 (+100) is the way to go.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

A baseball manager threw 10 bats and drew the strike zone in the dirt during epic tantrum

There’s nothing like a fun video of a baseball manager melting down on an umpire and boy do we have one for you today. For this one we’re diving into the Atlantic League, which is an independent league that has a deal with MLB and is basically made up of players who have either been in MLB or have come close to it and are trying to get another shot a going to the show.
Awful Angels lineup hit a new low as Astros tallied a record 20 strikeouts

The Houston Astros walked it off against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep, and that wasn’t even the biggest story from the game. Led by starter Framber Valdez’s career-high 13 strikeouts, the Astros tallied 20 strikeouts in nine innings to tie the MLB record for strikeouts in a nine-inning game. It breaks their previous franchise record of 18 set in 1964. But this is more about the Angels than the Astros.
