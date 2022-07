While the rest of college football scans social media and waits for the next realignment shoe to drop, Clemson once again added to its impressive 2023 recruiting class. University of South Carolina play-by-play announcer Todd Ellis said back in 2017 that the Tigers were cycling out while the Gamecocks, under then head coach Will Muschamp, were cycling in and that Clemson was scared to death of the progress the South Carolina football program was making.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO