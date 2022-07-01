ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

3 officers killed, several hurt in mass shooting

By EMILY SHAPIRO
6abc
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Kentucky police officers were shot and killed after a 49-year-old man, who is in custody, allegedly gunned them down and wounded several others in a mass shooting at his Kentucky home. The City of Prestonburg Police Department shared in a Facebook post Friday that canine handler Jacob R....

6abc.com

