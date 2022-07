LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two Fresno men late Friday night. Just before midnight Friday officers say they were alerted to a call of a crash near Jersey and 17th Avenues in Lemoore. Investigators say 26-year-old Santana Yanez of Lemoore was driving eastbound on Jersey at a high rate of speed at the same time the driver of a Nissan minivan was pulling out of the parking lot of the Tachi Palace Casino Resort.

