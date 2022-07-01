ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Fourth suspect arrested, three suspects still wanted in connection with ECSO drug bust

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies on Wednesday arrested a fourth person in connection to a mid-June multi-agency drug bust.

Larry Hartley , 34, was charged with seven drug and weapons related felonies, including possessing a weapon as a convicted felon.

Hartley was released Wednesday evening on $20,000 bond.

The charges are related to search warrants served June 15 at three homes in the 3800 block of West Jordan Street and two additional homes in the 2400 block of West Belmont Street and 8000 block of Cayenne Way.

Deputies recovered 3.5 pounds of meth, a pound of marijuana, 32 grams of fentanyl, 8.1 grams of cocaine, 8.5 grams of marijuana edibles, 13.4 grams of MDMA, 4.2 grams of heroin, 5.6 grams of oxycodone, a quantity of promethazine and two pints of promethazine mixed with codeine during the June 15 search.

They also found $17,947 in cash, 10 guns and nearly $100,000 in jewelry while seizing five vehicles.

After the ECSO released a video June 22 detailing the search and seizure, Anthony Moore, Andrea Howard and Cubie Ball were arrested on suspicion of narcotics and weapons felonies. Moore, Howard and Ball bonded out of jail the same day they were arrested.

Kellie Langley, Marcus Faggard and Kewauntez Matthews were still wanted on narcotics charges regarding the drug bust.

Sheriff Chip Simmons said the narcotics operation was done with the assistance of the U.S. Postal Inspectors Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Pensacola Police Department and the U.S. Army National Guard.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Fourth suspect arrested, three suspects still wanted in connection with ECSO drug bust

