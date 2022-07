Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan will be the cover athlete on NBA 2K23. It is only fitting that Michael Jordan will appear on the cover of NBA 2K23. Though other athletes have worn the No. 23, nobody did it more triumphantly and more unapologetically than The GOAT of the NBA. Jordan famously went 6-for-6 in NBA Finals, helping the Chicago Bulls hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy six times. They were never much of anything as a franchise before him and have been chasing what Jordan meant to them in the decades to follow.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO