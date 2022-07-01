ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

KRAKEN LOOKING TO MAKE A BIG SPLASH IN FREE AGENCY

markerzone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL free agent market will open up on Wednesday, July 13th at 12 p.m. ET and among the teams that are expected to be active right out of the gate are the Seattle Kraken, according to TSN's Chris Johnston. Johnston mentioned in Thursday's edition of Insider Trading that...

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NHL World Reacts To Sunday's Big Lightning Trade

The Tampa Bay Lightning have done it again. They have successfully wiggled their way out of cap trouble after trading defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators. The move was announced on Sunday afternoon via the team's Twitter account. In return, the Bolts got defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Jake DeBrusk reportedly rescinds trade request

After initially requesting a trade from the Boston Bruins back in November, forward Jake DeBrusk has rescinded that request, reports TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. According to Rishaug, DeBrusks’s agent, Rick Valette and Bruins GM Don Sweeney spoke some time last week, Valette informing the Bruins that DeBrusk rescinded the request and would be happy to remain a member of the Bruins organization going forward. Rishaug adds that while DeBrusk could technically still be moved this offseason, it would be unlikely to happen at this point.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

FORMER NHL FIRST-ROUND PICK RETIRES, TEAM SAYS HE'S EXPECTED TO FULFIL HIS CONTRACT

A weird situation is developing with a former first-round pick in the NHL draft. Viktor Tikhonov, taken 28th overall by the then Phoenix Coyotes in 2008, took to his wife's Instagram Monday to announce he's retiring after 17 years of playing hockey at a high level. Tikhonov said his body is telling him it's time to hang up the skates.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
markerzone.com

PIERRE MCGUIRE RETURNS TO TV AFTER BEING AXED BY THE SENS

With the type of resume Pierre McGuire has, it's not really surprising that he didn't need to wait long for his first job after recently being let go by the Ottawa Senators. McGuire lasted less than a year as the Sens' Senior Vice President of Player Development, after serving in the broadcast booth for several years. Now, he's back.
NHL
Yardbarker

Surprise Team Expected to Make a Push For Nazem Kadri in Free Agency

Nazem Kadri is going to get paid this summer. After a season in which he scored 87 points in 71 games and put forth an incredible effort in the playoffs, he’s one of the more interesting names on the free-agent market this summer. He proved to a lot of doubters that he could be productive in big games and said after winning the Stanley Cup, “For everybody who thought I was a liability in the playoffs, you can kiss my ass.”
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

METROPOLITAN DIVISION TEAM SUBMITS TRADE OFFER FOR ALEX DEBRINCAT

During his '32 Thoughts' article on Sunday, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Philadelphia Flyers have sent a legit offer to the Chicago Blackhawks for 24-year-old forward Alex DeBrincat. "The Flyers are one of the teams that have legitimately pitched Chicago on DeBrincat — more than just tire-kicking —...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Ron Francis
Person
Filip Forsberg
NHL

Gendron, who played 14 NHL seasons, dies at 87

Jean-Guy Gendron, who played 14 NHL seasons between 1955-1972, died on Thursday. He was 87. Gendron began his career with the New York Rangers after playing one season with Providence of the American Hockey League. Following his third season in New York, Gendron was selected by the Boston Bruins in the 1958 NHL Intraleague Draft. He then played three seasons for the Bruins before being traded to the Montreal Canadiens, his hometown team, for Andre Pronovost on Nov. 27, 1960.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Rodón critical of Giants' energy: 'Something needs to change'

PHOENIX -- With two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning Monday at Chase Field, Carlos Rodón threw a nasty two-strike slider that got Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow to check his swing. Rodón started walking back to the dugout, pointing to indicate his belief that Luplow had struck out. First base umpire Gabe Morales disagreed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Lightning star Ryan McDonagh dealt to Predators in blockbuster trade

The Tampa Bay Lightning made the tough decision on Sunday to part ways with longtime defenseman and alternate captain Ryan McDonagh. The Lightning are reportedly sending McDonagh to the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Philippe Myers as well as forward Grant Mismash. The trade was announced by the Lightning via Twitter. We have acquired […] The post Lightning star Ryan McDonagh dealt to Predators in blockbuster trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Kraken#Insider Trading#Kraken#Tsn#The Los Angeles Kings
markerzone.com

TRIO OF FREE AGENT FORWARDS LINKED TO THE OTTAWA SENATORS

In his recent 'Top 30 UFA' story, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period linked a trio of free agent forwards to the Ottawa Senators. Pagnotta linked recent Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri, Hearst (Ontario) native Claude Giroux and 2011 fifth overall pick Ryan Strome to the Senators, but adding one of those names won't be cheap.
NHL
Yardbarker

Report: Marc-Andre Fleury was willing to accept a trade to Toronto

During the 2022 trade deadline, there was plenty of chatter about a trade that the Leafs did not make with Chicago. The reported deal would have seen Toronto send Petr Mrazek, Matthew Knies, and multiple first-round picks to the Windy City in exchange for Brandon Hagel and Marc-Andre Fleury. While it would have been a pretty solid move for the Leafs, Kyle Dubas ultimately decided against it due to all of the futures involved, especially given that the team wanted to keep Knies in the fold. It also led to some controversy as Dubas publically called out Chicago’s GM Kyle Davidson for leaking details of the trade that fell through.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

SENATORS PLACE FORMER FIRST ROUND PICK ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

According to Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff, the Ottawa Senators have placed 2015 first round pick Colin White on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract buyout. White, 25, has not panned out as the Senators had hoped he would have after selecting him with the 21st overall pick in 2015. In 225 career games with Ottawa, the Boston native tallied 98 points (36 goals, 62 assists), 91 penalty minutes and was a minus-52. He had three years remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $4.75 million per year. Because White is only 25, the Ottawa Senators will save $10.5 million in real cash and will have a cap charge of less than $900,000 for five of the six years of the buyout, with one year as a cap credit.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Réjean Houle looks back on his Draft year

MONTREAL -- Few events generate more fanfare than the NHL Entry Draft. Every moment is televised via various outlets, with scores of fans watching with bated breath as they dream of the future. Top-ranked prospects invite family and friends to the event, hoping to hear their names called as early...
NHL
markerzone.com

JOHNNY GAUDREAU UNDECIDED ON CONTRACT OFFER FROM CALGARY

The Calgary Flames have some big decisions to make this summer. Two key members of their roster in Matthew Tkachuk (RFA) and Johnny Gaudreau (UFA) are in need of new contracts, but the latter of whom is reportedly undecided on if he will stay in Calgary. During Insider Trading late...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

A 2022 offseason checklist for the St. Louis Blues

With the NHL offseason in full swing, it’s time to examine what each squad will need to accomplish over the coming months. Next up is a look at the St. Louis Blues. It was a decent season for St. Louis. While they finished in third in a tight Central Division, they got past Minnesota in the first round and then took the eventual Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche to six games. General manager Doug Armstrong can afford to keep most of the core together, but there will still be a lot of work to do over the coming weeks.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
markerzone.com

JESSICA CAMPBELL BECOMES FIRST FEMALE COACH IN AHL HISTORY

Less than two months after being behind the bench as an Assistant Coach for Germany at the 2022 IIHF World Hockey Championship, Jessica Campbell has made history in the American Hockey League. The Coachella Valley Firebirds, who are the AHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, announced on Tuesday that they've...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy