Burlingame, CA

Photos: Furry friends reach out for love

By Caelyn Pender, John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XlzfQ_0gSGwBCQ00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – The KRON4 news team had the opportunity Friday to hang out with three kittens and two bunnies who are reaching out for new, loving owners at the tail-end of the week.

The visit was arranged by the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA in Burlingame. Adoption counselor Orlando Gonzales said that the reason there are so many kittens is because it’s “kitten season.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35IZPG_0gSGwBCQ00
KRON4’s Darya Folsom is hopping into her weekend with a new furry friend.

“This is the season when everyone is starting to mate,” Gonzales said.

Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox said that as for the bunnies, “we can only speculate.”

“During the pandemic a lot of shelters closed their spay and neuter clinics, and bunnies have a high rate of reproduction,” Tarbox said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NAqmI_0gSGwBCQ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iAPVp_0gSGwBCQ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fskqJ_0gSGwBCQ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CfQqe_0gSGwBCQ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHDc1_0gSGwBCQ00

But Tarbox wanted to assure the public that any that are adopted are spayed and neutered. The two bunnies KRON4’s news team got to hang out with are bonded and, thus, have to be adopted together.

You don’t have to be a San Mateo County resident to adopt from the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA, and for people of other tastes the group has a wider selection than kittens and bunnies.

Photos: These adorable puppies from the East Bay SPCA are looking for forever homes

“When people think of an animal to add to their family they think of cats and dogs but bunnies make great pets — birds, reptiles — all fantastic pets as well,” she said.

