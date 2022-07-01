ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

The Delaware Waterfront Introduces “The Philly River Stroll” Featuring Circus Performers, DJs & Plenty of Specials

By Hec
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning Tuesday, July 5, Philadelphians and visitors can partake in a new weekly experience this summer, The Philly River Stroll. Every Tuesday, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, a large stretch of the central Delaware River Waterfront will be activated. Tuesday afternoons on the Waterfront will become a festive party complete...

Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink is Celebrating Christmas in July With a Santa Skate and Appearance By The Phanatic

Christmas comes early to the Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink this Saturday, July 9, with a summertime Santa who traded his sleigh for a pair of skates. From 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., he’ll be rolling on the rink and posing for photos with the kids. The event will also include crafts, holiday-inspired snacks, faux flurries and a visit from the Phillie Phanatic. Instead of a winter sweater, skaters are encouraged to wear their ugliest holiday t-shirt. Santa hats and sunglasses will be distributed to skaters while supplies last.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Epic Single-Day Road Trips From Philadelphia

Nearly 80% of Americans plan on taking a road trip this summer with almost 20% opting for a single-day road trip within 100 miles of home, PR Newswire reveals. Although Philadelphia offers no shortage of things to see and do, sometimes you just need some time away to explore new horizons. Fortunately, there’s a host of epic road trips from Philadelphia that you can do in just one day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

GUIDE: Where To Watch Fourth Of July Fireworks In Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Fourth of July approaching, many in the Philadelphia region are preparing to spend time with their friends, family and loved ones to celebrate the holiday. People will get together for barbecues and play backyard games across the country. They’ll also get together for fireworks on the night of the Fourth of July or leading up to the holiday. Here’s where to watch fireworks in the Tri-State region for the Fourth of July: Pennsylvania Upper Darby fireworks Where: Upper Darby High School baseball field. The rain date for the event is July 8. When: July 1, 9:30 p.m. Xfinity Fireworks Shows Where: Citizens Bank...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Two Black-Owned Businesses Team Up to Launch French Toast Bites Gelato

Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with a brand new exciting collaboration between two of the Philadelphia region's award-winning Black-owned businesses. Lokal Artisan Foods has teamed up with Cloud Cups to launch a line of French Toast Bites Gelato - now on the market in time for summer and ice cream month. The starting flavors are now available at five locations, delivery apps and festivals/fairs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

New Jersey corn is here: The best way to cook it

We usually have to wait until after July 4 to enjoy two of our favorite Jersey Fresh produce legends, Jersey corn and Jersey tomatoes. No field-grown tomatoes have shown up at any of the farm stands that we know of yet, but the fresh Jersey corn is here!. We were...
HAMMONTON, NJ
WHYY

Two Pottstown churches cited for violating the zoning code’s definition of ‘church,’ by offering free meals and other services

Two Montgomery County churches have been cited by the Pottstown Borough for violating the zoning code’s definition of “church,” by offering free meals, collecting and distributing essentials, hosting community food pantries, and providing mental health services. Zoning violation notices were sent to two churches on High Street,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued For 1600 Point Breeze Avenue In Point Breeze, South Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story, six-unit mixed-use development at 1600 Point Breeze Avenue in Point Breeze, South Philadelphia. Designed by Designblendz, the new building span 6,986 square feet, with commercial space at street level and within the structure’s basement and residential units above. In total, the structure will cost an estimated $730,000 to build.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 17 West 4th Street | Bridgeport | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 17 West 4th Street in Bridgeport. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this completely renovated 3-bedroom 1.5-bathroom twin home in Bridgeport Borough! The main level offers a bright open floor plan with gorgeous LVP flooring throughout, recessed lighting, and large windows to ensure ample natural light. This great space is perfect for entertaining, with the living, dining, and kitchen areas flowing seamlessly into one another. The brand new kitchen features quartz countertops, a custom tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, a large island with a breakfast bar, and access to the backyard! Finishing off the main level is a convenient half bathroom and laundry room! On the upper level, you will find three nicely sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The primary and second bedrooms have larger built-in closets as well as bay windows. The full hallway bathroom features a stall shower with beautiful custom tile work. The backyard is perfect for grilling out or enjoying summer evening breezes. A 1-car off-street parking space is included. Located in close proximity to King of Prussia and Valley Forge and easy access to four main highways, I-76, I-276, I-476, and US 202.
BRIDGEPORT, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Fourth Of July Shooting: $20,000 Reward Offered In Shooting That Injured 2 Police Officers During Fireworks Show On Ben Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A $20,000 reward is being offered in the Fourth of July shooting that injured two police officers along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The shooting happened on the 2500 block of Spring Garden Street around 9:45 p.m. Monday. The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5  has put up a $20,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of an individual who shot two law enforcement officers during the celebration. “We were inches away from planning a funeral for at least one brave, Philadelphia Highway Patrol officer as a bullet lodged in his cap,” said, FOP Lodge #5 President,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WMDT.com

Body found in Saint Jones River behind Capital Green in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Dover Police are investigating the cause of the death of a body found in the Saint Jones River on June 22nd. According to Dover Police, a group of kayakers located the body on the shoreline of the river and notified police. The subject was a male, but additional...
DOVER, DE

