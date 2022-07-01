ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Trail Blazers give $25K to organization working to expand abortion access

By Gabby Urenda
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HHlN4_0gSGvzvb00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, a social justice nonprofit announced a significant donation from the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to Seeding Justice , the organization received a $25,000 donation from the team to support the Reproductive Health Equity Fund. The gift marks the first contribution from a company and professional sports team to the nonprofit.

NEW: These 24 Oregon counties at ‘high’ risk for COVID, should mask up, CDC says

As for the funds, they will support abortion access for those most strongly affected by barriers to care. The funds will also invest in long-term solutions to build a more “equitable system.”

“Seeding Justice is so grateful to the Portland Trail Blazers for this gift,” said Se-ah-dom Edmo, executive director for Seeding Justice. “Abortion access in Oregon will be stronger with the support of partners like them who believe in reproductive justice and freedom for all.”

The team also commented on the donation.

“The Trail Blazers are committed to fighting for equity,” said the Portland Trail Blazers in a statement. “We recognize the importance of supporting the organizations that actively work to end healthcare disparities within our communities. As a corporate citizen, we chose to support the Oregon Reproductive Healthcare Fund due to its far-reaching support of citizens, and with the hope that it will help produce more equitable health outcomes across our great state.”

Cheers! Portland bar nominated for best hotel bar in the U.S.

It press release added, “We commend and applaud Seeding Justice and all the healthcare practitioners working diligently to provide every Oregonian access to vital healthcare services regardless of their background or socioeconomic status.”

Seeding Justice announced last week that the fund was open to receiving support from local and national foundations along with individual donors following the expected rise in demand for abortion care in Oregon due to the overturn of Roe v Wade.

So far, the fund has received about $32,500 in private contributions since the start, which includes the contributions from the Trail Blazers.

Edmo said the organization is working to grow the fund to meet the increased need for abortion, to support providers across the state, and to “simultaneously break down longstanding systemic barriers to reproductive and gender-affirming care.”

Man shot on MAX platform in Gresham, suspect flees

“Seeding Justice believes in the power of collective action. We know that when communities, leaders, and organizations work together, we drive transformative change,” added Edmo. “Now is the time to ensure abortion care is accessible for those who need it, and to build a just and equitable healthcare system that can support us all.”

According to the press release, the fund was created by Oregon legislators during the 2022 legislative session and received a $15 million allocation from the state in anticipation of the Supreme Court decision.

More information is available here about the fund.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Basketball
Portland, OR
Society
KOIN 6 News

Wrong way driver arrested after driving towards Molalla July 4 parade

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was taken into custody after driving towards the front of an Independence Day parade and disobeying orders from police, authorities said. According to the Molalla Police Department, 48-year-old Christopher Eby of Molalla was charged with reckless driving and endangering, disorderly conduct, and attempting to elude and interfere with a police officer.
MOLALLA, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Cdc#Blazers#Charity#The Supreme Court#Seeding Justice
KOIN 6 News

Multnomah County deputies recover body in Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just before 7:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office helped recover a body in the north Portland harbor of the Columbia River.  . The recovery comes more than a week after Kevin McDowell jumped into the water upriver at Lemon Island...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Charities
KOIN 6 News

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 22-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy