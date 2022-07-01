Trail Blazers give $25K to organization working to expand abortion access

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, a social justice nonprofit announced a significant donation from the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to Seeding Justice , the organization received a $25,000 donation from the team to support the Reproductive Health Equity Fund. The gift marks the first contribution from a company and professional sports team to the nonprofit.

As for the funds, they will support abortion access for those most strongly affected by barriers to care. The funds will also invest in long-term solutions to build a more “equitable system.”

“Seeding Justice is so grateful to the Portland Trail Blazers for this gift,” said Se-ah-dom Edmo, executive director for Seeding Justice. “Abortion access in Oregon will be stronger with the support of partners like them who believe in reproductive justice and freedom for all.”

The team also commented on the donation.

“The Trail Blazers are committed to fighting for equity,” said the Portland Trail Blazers in a statement. “We recognize the importance of supporting the organizations that actively work to end healthcare disparities within our communities. As a corporate citizen, we chose to support the Oregon Reproductive Healthcare Fund due to its far-reaching support of citizens, and with the hope that it will help produce more equitable health outcomes across our great state.”

It press release added, “We commend and applaud Seeding Justice and all the healthcare practitioners working diligently to provide every Oregonian access to vital healthcare services regardless of their background or socioeconomic status.”

Seeding Justice announced last week that the fund was open to receiving support from local and national foundations along with individual donors following the expected rise in demand for abortion care in Oregon due to the overturn of Roe v Wade.

So far, the fund has received about $32,500 in private contributions since the start, which includes the contributions from the Trail Blazers.

Edmo said the organization is working to grow the fund to meet the increased need for abortion, to support providers across the state, and to “simultaneously break down longstanding systemic barriers to reproductive and gender-affirming care.”

“Seeding Justice believes in the power of collective action. We know that when communities, leaders, and organizations work together, we drive transformative change,” added Edmo. “Now is the time to ensure abortion care is accessible for those who need it, and to build a just and equitable healthcare system that can support us all.”

According to the press release, the fund was created by Oregon legislators during the 2022 legislative session and received a $15 million allocation from the state in anticipation of the Supreme Court decision.

More information is available here about the fund.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.