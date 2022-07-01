A pretrial hearing set in pandering case

A court date has been set for Michael Ray Conner Jr., 31, of Senecaville.

Conner was recently indicted by a grand jury on 30 counts of pandering obscenities involving a minor, felonies of the second and fourth degrees.

It came after a three month joint investigation between Homeland Security Investigations and detectives from the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division.

Conner was arrested arrested Wednesday morning when law enforcement officials executed an arrest warrant at a Mill Street residence. A bond hearing was held on Thursday. He remains in the Guernsey County Jail.

A pretrial hearing is set for 11 a.m. July 28, with a two-day jury trial to start on Oct. 4.

Court records show his court-appointed attorney is Jack Blackslee.