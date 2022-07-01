ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Gavin Newsom's free California public transit plan quietly axed from budget

By Alex Shultz
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three months of free BART and Muni didn't make the cut, the governor's office confirmed to...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 26

Aihuyen DJ
4d ago

“FREE” again!?!?! Every time I heard something “free” I know I’m falling to his trap and my pocket saving are cutting down. My future is in the dark, getting to the end... GAYVIN is a nightmare for me

Reply
22
summer92101
4d ago

gee, I wonder why?? is it due to the mass exodus of your hard working taxpayer base??? running out of money already?? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(1)
16
Javier Zamora
4d ago

Maybe the reason why they axed that plan was because they realized that too many Californians would take advantage of that FREE public transportation and use it to escape out of the state to Texas or Florida.

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Newsom's opponent: I'm reasonable, not a 'crazy Republican'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Brian Dahle, the Republican Party’s longshot hope to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom in California, knows that to win in his progressive home state he can’t allow Democrats to label him as an election denying, abortion-hating, gun-loving, bombastic right-winger. It’s why Dahle, an affable...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynspr.org

California’s change to concealed carry permits would reduce wide variations among counties

Over the last decade, Orange County issued 65,171 permits to carry a concealed handgun and both Fresno and Sacramento counties issued more than 45,000. That’s according to data published online Monday by the California Department of Justice, but which has since been removed after reporters discovered that the open database included the names, home addresses and other personal information of more than 200,000 concealed carry permit holders in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Oakland, CA
Traffic
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Traffic
theava.com

California’s First Legal Indian Killer

UC Hastings’ namesake, Serranus Clinton Hastings, is implicated in the massacre of hundreds of Yuki tribe members. Hastings College of the Law was founded in San Francisco in 1878 as the first law department of the University of California. Its construction was seeded with a bequest of $100,000 in gold coins from the first chief justice of the California Supreme Court, Serranus Clinton Hastings.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Rosenhall, Garofoli discuss Newsom Florida ads, CA Justice Department leak

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Rosenhall, Garofoli discuss Newsom Florida ads, CA Justice Department leak Los Angeles Times opinion writer Laurel Rosenhall and San Francisco Chronicle senior political writer Joe Garofoli joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss ad buys in Florida by the campaign of California Governor Gavin Newsom. The two also talk […]
FLORIDA STATE
Amancay Tapia

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools in California

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Anthony Rendon
SFGate

Calmatters: Thousands Of Californians In Limbo As Eviction Protections End

Eviction protections for thousands of California households still waiting in line for payments from the state's multi-billion dollar rent relief program expired Thursday. Since September 2020, the Legislature has passed and Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed four laws shielding tenants who were unable to pay rent due to COVID-19 from eviction. The most recent extension shielded tenants through June 30 who had applied for rent relief from the state's $5 billion program by the March 31 deadline but had yet to hear back or receive payments. Those tenants can now be brought to court by their landlords.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Infrastructure#Public Transportation#Bart#Getty Images Rrb#Californians#Assembly#Department Of Finance
SFGate

$300M for plan to move tracks off crumbling Del Mar bluffs

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — California will provide $300 million to help relocate train tracks along a stretch of eroding seaside cliffs near San Diego, regional transportation officials said. Local governments and the North County Transit District have spent millions buttressing sections of the bluffs in Del Mar that...
KTLA

Why are there so many fires in California? People, for starters

The past week has seen an outbreak of new fire hashtags in Northern California, and that pattern doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. KTLA sister station KRON spoke with fire expert Jon Keeley, a research scientist for U.S. Geological Survey, about why we’re seeing so many fires and what we can do to protect ourselves and our homes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Long Beach Post

Californians to vote on 7 ballot measures this November

California voters will weigh in on seven ballot measures this fall, the fewest to appear on a statewide general election ballot since 2014. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
SFGate

Update: Forward Progress Stopped On Highway 152 Fire

Cal Fire reported just before 4:45 p.m. the brush fire along eastbound Highway 152 in the El Toro Ranch of Santa Clara County spread to three acres before firefighters stopped its forward progress. The blaze started as a vehicle fire before spreading. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy