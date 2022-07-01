Gavin Newsom's free California public transit plan quietly axed from budget

Eviction protections for thousands of California households still waiting in line for payments from the state's multi-billion dollar rent relief program expired Thursday. Since September 2020, the Legislature has passed and Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed four laws shielding tenants who were unable to pay rent due to COVID-19 from eviction. The most recent extension shielded tenants through June 30 who had applied for rent relief from the state's $5 billion program by the March 31 deadline but had yet to hear back or receive payments. Those tenants can now be brought to court by their landlords.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO