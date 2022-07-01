Gavin Newsom's free California public transit plan quietly axed from budget
Three months of free BART and Muni didn't make the cut, the governor's office confirmed to...www.sfgate.com
Three months of free BART and Muni didn't make the cut, the governor's office confirmed to...www.sfgate.com
“FREE” again!?!?! Every time I heard something “free” I know I’m falling to his trap and my pocket saving are cutting down. My future is in the dark, getting to the end... GAYVIN is a nightmare for me
gee, I wonder why?? is it due to the mass exodus of your hard working taxpayer base??? running out of money already?? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Maybe the reason why they axed that plan was because they realized that too many Californians would take advantage of that FREE public transportation and use it to escape out of the state to Texas or Florida.
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 26