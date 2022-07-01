ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Park reservations: Do you need them and how do you get them?

By Joe Harrington, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
The summer is in full swing in Ohio and that means many are getting outdoors and some may even be planning a visit to one of the Buckeye State's parks.

And the easiest way to make sure you can do that is by making a reservation.

There are 75 state parks in Ohio and you can reserve a camping, day pass, or other types of rentals at reserveohio.com. Reservations can be made early, but if you wanted to spend July 4th weekend at popular spots like Indian Lake Lakeview, Ohio, you're out of luck. The park's 451 campsites are all taken this weekend.

Here's what you need to know about reserving a campsite at one the Ohio state parks.

How to make Ohio State Park reservations

Visit reserveohio.com.

You'll be prompted to make an account and then you'll be able to filter the park, the dates and what type of reservation you are seeking, which could be lodging, boating, camping or others depending on the park.

If the park you're trying to reserve is unavailable, the system will show you options of the next nearest park.

Do you need a reservation to stay at an Ohio state park?

If you're camping, yes. Reservations will be needed to be made to reserve a campsite. But day passes can be purchased at the park.

How much is an Ohio State Park reservation?

Prices for Ohio State Parks vary by park. Some parks have free camping sites. Some parks, like Salt Fork State Park can be as high as $29 plus a $6.50 reservation fee.

How early can you make Ohio State Park reservations?

Reservations can be made six months in advance.

Can you drink beer at an Ohio State Park?

Alcoholic beverages are prohibited in public areas in every state park. Resorts at state parks do allow alcohol.

Can I bring my dog to an Ohio State Park?

Yes. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources website, which runs the parks, pets are allow but must be on a leash that doesn't exceed 6-feet in length. Proof of rabies shots and physical descriptions are required upon request.

Some parks have designated areas for dogs that also include swimming spots for your pet.

Check with your state park lodging resort location for their "pet friendly" status.

You can fish at an Ohio State Park

But you need an Ohio fishing license if you're older than 16. Non-residents may opt for a tourist license rather than a buying a full-year license.

Yes, you can bring your boat to an Ohio State Park

Boating is permitted on Ohio State Park lakes, rivers and streams. Some parks have restrictions on motors but kayaks and canoes or any other craft that is paddle powered are allowed at all parks.

According to the Ohio DNR website:

Boats must be legally registered. If you are visiting from another state with your boat, the boat needs to be legally registered according to your state's laws. If your state does not require a registration (for your canoe or kayak, for instance) then you need to have proof of out-of-state residency.

Ohio State Parks allows hunting

Here's what the website says:

Many state parks allow hunting for upland game, as well as trapping and waterfowl hunting in designated hunting areas during the legal hunting seasons. Many parks are adjacent to state forests or state wildlife areas, which also allow hunting. A valid Ohio hunting license, along with any relevant permits or stamps, is required. Hunting maps are posted at each park.

What is not allowed at an Ohio State Park?

Here is what is prohibited at an Ohio State Park:

  • Alcohol
  • ATVs and APVs
  • Collecting firewood and use of chainsaws Also: Don't bring your own firewood*
  • Rafts, pool toys at swim areas

*According to the site: "Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio Department of Agriculture are trying to stop the spread of invasive species and would prefer you get your firewood locally. Firewood is offered for sale at most Ohio State Parks or otherwise available from local private vendors near each park."

What permits are needed for an Ohio State Park visit?

A permit is required for a Geocache, a popular GPS activity. But you need a permit that can be purchased on the Ohio DNR site.

Events like weddings and marathons need a permit as do activities that require research like specimen collecting.

If you want to hold a fishing tournament at an Ohio State park, you need a permit.

What is the largest Ohio State Park?

Salt Fork State Park is the largest park in Ohio with 17,000 acres of recreation. It is located in Guernsey County near Cambridge, Ohio.

