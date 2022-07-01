ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the future of abortion in Ohio? Columbus Conversation today

By Belinda M. Paschal, The Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago

From rage to relief, the fall of Roe v. Wade has sparked a range of emotions about abortion and reproductive choice in Ohio. .

Panelists will discuss these issues 6:30 p.m. today, July 5 during “The Dispatch presents Columbus Conversations: What is the future of abortion in Ohio?"

More: The day that Roe v. Wade fell: Panic, praise at Ohio's abortion clinics

Dispatch Opinion Editor Amelia Robinson will host this free town hall event. It will stream live on Dispatch.com and on this newspaper’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The video will remain available for viewing on those platforms following the event.

More: 'Bringing a life into this world is never wrong, no matter the circumstance' | Opinion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZzcg_0gSGvMwc00

Who is on the panel?

Panelists for "The Dispatch presents Columbus Conversations: What is the future of abortion in Ohio?" will be:

More: Opinion: Stripping women of right to control bodies will be financially costly for Ohio

  • Dr. Alison Norris , co-principal investigator of Ohio Policy Evaluation Network (OPEN) and an associate professor in the Ohio State University College of Public Health
  • Kellie Copeland, executive director of Pro-Choice Ohio
  • Desiree Tims , president and CEO of Innovation Ohio
  • Mike Gonidakis, president of Ohio Right to Life
  • Allison Russo , Ohio House minority leader (D-Upper Arlington)
  • Jessie Balmert , USA TODAY Ohio Bureau reporter
  • Cindi Boston, vice president of Heartbeat International

The Columbus Conversation series is an extend of the Dispatch's Opinion section. It features discussion on topic important to residents of Columbus, central Ohio and the rest of the state.

"Life in Ohio post-Roe continues to take shape," Opinion and Community Engagement Editor Amelia Robinson says. "Many critical questions remain. We will seek answers to them."

Just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the decision, an Ohio law banning almost all abortions after six weeks went into effect.

Abortion providers filed a lawsuit this week in the Ohio Supreme Court seeking  to restore access to abortions in the state.

Do you have questions for panelists?

Email your questions to Amelia Robinson at Arobinson@Dispatch.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BbvHx_0gSGvMwc00

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: What is the future of abortion in Ohio? Columbus Conversation today

