An Ohio 'jail house', abortion ruling fallout & COVID relief funds for Red, White & Boom!

This past week was far from short on news. Here's what we've been working on:

Thought you knew everything about Columbus' Red, White & Boom! show? How about this tidbit: Franklin County commissioners earmarked $50,000 in taxpayer-funded COVID-19 relief money (that's right) to the annual fireworks display. Why? Well, board president Erica Crawley told county reporter Nathaniel Shuda that it was done to support the physical and mental health of residents after two years of isolation due to COVID-19. The fireworks show is one of 45 projects to which Franklin County commissioners have distributed more than $70 million in COVID relief funding.

The implication and ripple effects of the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24 are now starting to being realized. A team of statewide reporters has been covering every angle, including what you need to now about the ruling, where Ohioans can go to get an abortion, and how many doctors are canceling appointments and making out-of-state referrals after a federal court ruled that Ohio's "heartbeat bill" also could take effect. Religion reporter Danae King also talked with anti-abortion Ohioans who were 'joyous' over the decision.

This house listing could give new meaning to the song, "Jailhouse Rock." The property, located in Celina in northwest Ohio and featured on the Zillow Gone Wild listing of unusual homes, includes two jail cells, complete with beds, that allegedly housed 1930s Midwest bank robber John Dillinger, senior business reporter Jim Weiker reported.

A Black Columbus police lieutenant says a $2 award from a federal jury that agreed she was discriminated against is "blatantly unfair." Breaking news and crime writer Bethany Bruner wrote about Lt. Melissa McFadden winning a civil discrimination lawsuit last month against the city of Columbus. McFadden is now accusing that federal jury of engaging in the same retaliatory activity they agreed that she had suffered.

Just weeks after setting a collegiate record at the NCAA championships, Dublin Coffman grad Abby Steiner is headed to this summer’s world championships after winning her first national title in the women’s 200 meters in Eugene, Oregon, last week. How fast did she do it in? 21.77 seconds – while running into a slight headwind, it's been noted. Don't miss our photo gallery of her over the years.

