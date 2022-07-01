ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything you need to know about the Blue Jackets at the 2022 NHL draft

By Brian Hedger and Bailey Johnson, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
After two years of being held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 NHL draft returns in-person this year at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

ESPN will televise the first round of the draft, which begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, and coverage of rounds two through seven July 8 will be on NHL Network and ESPN+, beginning at 11 a.m.

The Blue Jackets have picks six and 12 in the first round, as well as picks in the second, third, fourth and seventh rounds — picks 44, 96, 109 and 203 overall. Columbus is one of seven teams with multiple first-round picks and has the highest two picks among those seven teams.

Here's what you need to know about the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2022 NHL draft.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Everything you need to know about the Blue Jackets at the 2022 NHL draft

NHL

USA Hockey development team could have big first round at 2022 NHL Draft

Cooley among players from program expected to be selected on Thursday. The 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held July 7-8 at Bell Centre in Montreal. The first round will be July 7 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 are July 8 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 Team. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

2022 NHL Draft’s 10 Must-Have Prospects

Most everyone knows who the top players are going into the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft. But the teams who will come out winning at this draft will be the ones who can find NHL talent later in the draft. It’s now time to reveal our annual list of Must-Have...
NHL
theScore

Jackets GM: Laine's contract status won't affect draft weekend plans

Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen says an impasse in contract negotiations with restricted free agent sniper Patrik Laine won't stop the club from being active during the NHL draft next week. A new contract for Laine is Columbus' primary piece of business this offseason, but the two sides...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

