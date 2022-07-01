ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'He's in ailing health in the show': Taron Egerton reveals late Ray Liotta was in 'a frail way' when they filmed Apple TV's Black Bird - a year before he suddenly died at 67 in his sleep

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Taron Egerton has revealed the late Ray Liotta was 'in ailing health' and 'a frail way' while they filmed their upcoming Apple TV+ series Black Bird in Spring 2021.

The actor, 32, branded 'hero' Ray 'one of the greats' and gushed about how he 'loved' working with the Goodfellas star during Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Ray suddenly died in his sleep at a Dominican Republic hotel in May 2022 at the age of 67 where he had been filming a new movie, Dangerous Waters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DsrSY_0gSGvGeG00
Oh no! Taron Egerton has revealed the late Ray Liotta was 'in ailing health' and 'a frail way' while they filmed their upcoming Apple TV+ series Black Bird in Spring 2021

Speaking to guest host Chelsea Handler, the Golden Globe winner said: 'He was something of a hero to me and, when I read this script, it's got a very touching and really dysfunctional relationship at the heart of it.

'It's the relationship between my character and his father and it was so excited when Ray agreed to do it.

'He read the script and agreed to it in under 24 hours, he was so excited about it and I didn't know what to expect because his performances are characterised by menace, he's an intimidating figure in every movie.'

Taron went on to detail how the New Jersey-native walked towards him 'in a sort of frail way', and embraced him which was 'kind of weird'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHwOQ_0gSGvGeG00
Tragic: The actor, 32, branded 'hero' Ray 'one of the greats' and gushed about how he 'loved' working with the Goodfellas star during Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live 

He said: 'I did an Instagram post about this but it's a story I do like telling, I stepped on set and he was kind of in his own world. He wasn't really engaged in his environment.

'Sometimes actors can be... we're a weird bunch, we do weird stuff so I thought I'd leave him to it, give him his space and across the room he sort of caught my eye and just stood up, walked towards me in a sort of frail way.

'He's in ailing health in the show and he just embraced me and we stayed that way for a little while. It was kind of weird but really nice as well.

'I said, "I'm really glad we're doing this," and he said, "Me too." And he didn't say anything to me for that first day other than what we said to each other in character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xnudd_0gSGvGeG00
Dapper: Taron cut a suave figure in a blue suit as he arrived at the Jimmy Kimmel Live studios
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N9FWv_0gSGvGeG00
Trendy: He layered the blazer above a white shirt and accessorised with black sunglasses

'We had a few weeks of filming together and it was a really amazing experience for me, it just brought this presence, this reality in contrast with the kind of toughness of him.

'He brought this incredible tenderness and love and I'm really proud of the relationship we built.

'We had the premiere last night, his daughter and fiancée were there to honour him and we really have lost one of the greats and he's amazing in the show. I loved loved working with him.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDFRx_0gSGvGeG00
Candid: The Golden Globe winner said: ' He was something of a hero to me and, when I read this script, it's got a very touching and really dysfunctional relationship at the heart of it'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQqtT_0gSGvGeG00
Reminiscing: Taron went on to detail how the New Jersey-native walked towards him 'in a sort of frail way', and embraced him which was 'kind of weird'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEZ6M_0gSGvGeG00
Talented: Speaking to guest host Chelsea Handler, he said: 'He read the script and agreed to it in under 24 hours, he was so excited about it'

Just over a month after his surprising passing, Ray's daughter Karsen Liotta attended the LA premiere of Black Bird on Wednesday, with Jacy Nittolo, who was engaged to Liotta when he passed.

The show, inspired by true events, sees Ray playing a police officer whose imprisoned son (Egerton) is tasked with drawing a confession from a suspected serial killer (Paul Walter Hauser).

Liotta was in Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic in late May, filming the movie Dangerous Waters, when he unexpectedly passed away in his sleep.

Sources claimed there was no foul play or nothing else suspicious about the beloved actor's passing.

After his passing, Karsen shared a number of throwback snaps of the father and daughter throughout the years, along with a heartfelt message.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MzAsn_0gSGvGeG00
United: Just over a month after his passing, Ray's daughter Karsen Liotta (left) attended the LA premiere of Black Bird on Wednesday, with Jacy Nittolo (right), who was engaged to Liotta

'Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything,' she said.

Nitollo, who had been engaged to Liotta since December 2020, also opened up about her time with the actor.

'My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever,' Nitollo began.

'We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way,' she continued.

'He was everything in the world to me and we couldn't get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of,' she added.

Ray's sudden death shocked fans as he was embarking on a huge resurgence in his career recent years.

As well as Black Bird he also featured in The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage Story and No Sudden Move in more recent years as his acting took off again.

But he was best known for his incredible performance in Martin Scorsese's 1990 gangster classic Goodfellas, where he played Henry Hill while De Niro, 78, took on the role of Jimmy Conway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25c8cf_0gSGvGeG00
Icon: He was best known for his incredible performance in Martin Scorsese's 1990 gangster classic Goodfellas, where he played Henry Hill (pictured with Lorraine Bracco)

Comments / 6

Caren Slusack
3d ago

Bless him, his family, friends and fans. Thanks Ray RIP

Reply
13
Celeste Spradlinwillis
3d ago

So why was he not in hospital? He was such a great actor...

Reply(1)
7
Related
Collider

Al Pacino Wants Timothée Chalamet to Play Younger Version of His Character in Possible "Heat" Sequel

Even though a follow-up film has yet to be confirmed, audiences would certainly line up to see another film to accompany Michael Mann's Heat. Recently, the Tribeca Film Festival held a panel to honor the 1995 film, which lead actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro attended. While a variety of topics were discussed, Pacino did explicitly state that he would like to see none other than Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy) portray a younger version of his character should a follow-up ever be made.
MOVIES
The Independent

Stephen King candidly reveals the ‘only film’ he’s ever ‘walked out of’

Stephen King has revealed the title of the only film he’s ever walked out of.The horror author didn’t hold back in a response to a tweet by author Linwood Barclay.After Barclay revealed that he disliked Jurassic World Dominion so much he had to leave the cinema, Bay waded in to share the name of the only film that made him do the same.King wrote: “I have walked out of only one movie as an adult: TRANSFORMERS.”When his fans asked if he meant the 1986 cartoon version, King clarified it was “the first one” in the franchise.The Michael Bay film,...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
SheKnows

Demi Moore Revealed the Secret Romance She's Been Hiding With Celebrity Chef Boyfriend in Loving Snapshots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Demi Moore has been keeping a secret from all of her fans, but now she’s ready to reveal it to the world. The 59-year-old actress has been cooking up a hot romance with celebrity chef Daniel Humm — and now they are Instagram official! Moore gave her followers the cutest introduction to the Swiss culinary expert by teasing a shadow image of them holding hands and writing, “Visiting the palace of kings and queens…...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taron Egerton
Person
Henry Hill
Person
De Niro
Person
Chelsea Handler
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Martin Scorsese
HollywoodLife

Ozzy Osbourne: 1st Photos As He Leaves Hospital After Successful, But Grueling, Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne, 73, was discharged from the hospital one day after undergoing major neck and back surgery. In THESE PHOTOS from Tuesday (June 14), the British rock star can be seen in a wheelchair pushed by a hospital attendant towards his car in Los Angeles. Ozzy stood up and got into a black Range Rover with help from the nurse, the photos show, as his wife Sharon Osbourne drove him home. Ozzy was dressed in a black T-shirt and black pants and he wore a protective blue face mask.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Tv Series
The US Sun

I’ve never wanted kids so went to get my tubes tied but was stunned by the doctor’s response – I left fuming

DESPITE knowing she doesn’t want children her entire life, TikToker Olivia Downs says she was denied tubal ligation when she asked her doctor for this surgery. When asking to get her tubes tied, Olivia Downs, 22, says that her doctor refused and instead argued that she may change her mind and so shouldn’t have something so permanent done.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
extratv

Harrison Wagner’s Family Reveals His Cause of Death

Last week, Jack Wagner’s son Harrison was found dead in a parking lot in Los Angeles at age 27. Now, Harrison family has revealed new details about his death, saying that “he ultimately lost his battle with addiction." Along with announcing the creation of the Harrison Wagner Scholarship...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

464K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy