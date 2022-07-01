ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson could play a huge role in college football’s realignment

By Alex Turri
 4 days ago

College football will never be the same ladies and gentlemen.

Shocking the entire college football landscape, USC and UCLA confirmed that their bids to join the Big Ten have been accepted, with both teams planning on joining the elite conference starting in 2024. This move is the second major realignment announced this year, with Oklahoma and Texas announcing that they plan to leave the Big 12 for the SEC as early as 2024.

These moves are significant moments in college football history that will have massive ripple effects from conference to conference. The Power 5 conferences already had a discrepancy between them; now, the SEC and Big Ten are even more stacked than they already were.

So, the question remains, what’s next? Or rather, who is next?

A prominent team of great importance is our very own Clemson Tigers. As one of the ACC’s most crucial parts, could we see Swinney and the Tigers move on to greener pastures?

While it is possible, there is no telling whether they program will even explore such options. According to Chris Hummer over at 247Sports, Clemson is one of the programs that will determine the next phase of college football’s realignment.

Here’s what Hummer had to say:

CLEMSON TIGERS

The same logic with Florida State applies to Clemson. The Tigers are one of the revenue powerhouses in the ACC. Maybe as important is the fact they’re an annual national title hopeful, which is something no other ACC program can offer (for now). Given the projected gap in annual revenue distribution, can Clemson really keep maintain its status as a contender when the schools it’s competing against from the SEC have a budget twice the size? The Tigers are a natural fit in the SEC: Campus is just a 40-minute drive from the Georgia state line, the Tigers recruit the same players and their biggest annual rival is South Carolina. If the SEC came calling, could Clemson say no?

If Clemson were to make a move to the SEC, things would get very interesting for the ACC, Clemson and the rest of the college football community.

Where do A.J. Terrell and Tee Higgins land in PFF's 2020 NFL redraft?

The last 30 opening day quarterbacks for Nebraska

We’re officially under 55 days till the start of the college football season. Nebraska will be heading across the Atlantic to Dublin, Ireland, to take on the Northwestern Wildcats in a European Big Ten battle. As we’re all aware, the Huskers have added several new coaches after last season’s disappointing 3-9 campaign in 2021. Scott Frost and company have also added a couple of new quarterbacks to the team via the transfer portal, Casey Thompson (Texas) & Chubba Purdy (Florida State) after the transfer of four-year starter Adrian Martinez (Kansas State). It appears that Thompson will be starting under center...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Seahawks QB Drew Lock stays classy after getting ripped by U.S. Open on Twitter

Seahawks Twitter was in the news over the holiday weekend for doing what it does best: embarassing decent, normal Seahawks fans all over the world. Responding to a tweet by the U.S. Open, one fan attempted to roast tennis by claiming it’s not a real sport, only to get dunked on by a Twitter intern who suggested he won’t enjoy watching Drew Lock play this year.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Alabama Football: Crimson Tide playing NIL long game

On a day created for a celebration, there are Alabama football fans contemplating gloom and doom instead. The source of their consternation is Crimson Tide recruiting and the use of NIL deals to gain recruits. At the least, there are some schools willing to ignore the intent of NIL, and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Clemson’s one major recruiting need for its 2023 class

Clemson had a tremendous recruiting showing in June, reeling in 12 commitments in the 30-day span, but there is still a glaring need in the Tigers’ 2023 class. With four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb announcing his pledge to Auburn on Friday, Clemson is now unlikely to land any of the program’s tailback offers. As of July 3, Clemson has offered four 2023 running backs: five-star Richard Young, four-star Cedric Baxter Jr., four-star Justice Haynes and Cobb. Although Cobb listed Clemson as a finalist, it appears the Tigers are out of the running for the other three prospects, as 247Sports has crystal balled...
CLEMSON, SC
Report: The Big 12 in "deep discussions" to bring in six Pac-12 teams

Texas and Oklahoma left the Big 12 conference facing lots of uncertainty after they announced intentions to join the SEC at the end of its contract. Losing the two biggest brands in the league forced the Big 12 to scramble. The conference is answering the bell by adding BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to the fold. The four Group of Five schools are constantly competing at a high level across many sports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
