Governor Trimble Place in Hillsboro will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 30 to July 9, excluding holidays and weekends, to allow for completion of a project. The Fairfield Local Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting for the purpose of employment at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 6 in the District Office Conference Room. The public is invited to attend. For questions, contact Amy Buddelmeyer at Fairfield Local Schools at 937-780-2221.

