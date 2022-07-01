Honeywell Center announces new shows

REO Speedwagon – Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million albums around the globe. The band continues to electrify audiences with live performances featuring hits like “Can’t Fight this Feeling,” “Time for Me to Fly,” “Roll with the Changes,” “Keep On Loving...
Beverly Sue Burton, 71, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 2:16 pm, Friday, July 1, 2022, at her home. She was born on January 25, 1951, in Wabash, to Donald L., Sr. and Elizabeth Jane (Hamilton) Bennett. Sue was a 1969 graduate of Wabash High School. She married James Burton at...
A family-owned bakery and café that opened June 1 is quickly becoming popular in the Noblesville community. Debbie’s Daughters, on the ground floor of 12 Stars Media, 1236 Conner St., Noblesville, has sold homemade bakery items since 2020. The bakery recently opened a storefront and is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Miss Clinton County and 4-H Fair Queen is Miss Addyson Weaver, Her sponsor for the pageant is Christine @ Fiddle & Steel Co. Addy is the daughter of Randy and Lisa Weaver. She is a Clinton Central graduate and is attending Indiana University of Kokomo and majoring in Elementary Education with a minor in Special Education.
July 4, 2022 – AmazingRide, IN – Exploring row after row of headstones in Park Cemetery in Fairmount, IN, the childhood home of legendary actor James Dean. Wouldn’t you know it, the only one I wanted to see and someone was already sitting in front of it. Pam and her nephew Eric scooted across town in a golf cart. Eric was visiting for the holiday and that was their excitement for the evening… until they discovered they weren’t alone.
From almost accounts, it was a tremendous display of fun, and patriotism July 2, 2022 at Prairie Creek in the near Muncie area. The 20 minute display and music soundtrack was produced by Pyrotecnico, formerly Melrose Pyrotechnics started at 10 p.m. over the water to the sounds of cheers, applause, and honking horns. The weather held, though dark, overcast skies in the late afternoon had some wondering if the show would go on, or, perhaps if the show might start early – which is never a first-choice, due to late arriving huge crown that needed to safely find their spots. The 22 1/2 minute display is planned for Monday July 4, 2022 – the Official City of Muncie Fireworks display at Muncie Central High School grounds. Wheeling Avenue and High Street Bridge will close at 8:30 p.m. for seating and safety, according to the Muncie Police Department, for that 10 p.m. show as well – with music on 104.1 WLBC, as well as 104.9 WERK-FM. Photos in this story were provided by Facebook User Tee LeeAnn, as well as City of Muncie Page.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Meet the new neighbor… a deer?. The Lake Shores neighborhood in southwest Fort Wayne was in for a surprise Sunday when a deer showed up on Penmoken Drive. Alesha Parnin sent WANE 15 footage of the friendly young deer she saw near her...
Hawkins, Indiana may not be a real place, but Indiana still definitely has more than its fair share of mysterious, bizarre, and paranormally active locations. “In the 17 years I’ve been doing this I have investigated some of the most haunted locations in the United States. That being said, some of the most active locations I have ever seen have been right here in our own community.” Greg Steffe testified.
Glen and Ione Gorrell are celebrating their 70th Wedding Anniversary with an open house from 1 – 5 p.m. On July 9th at Pathway Christian Church, 12732 Spencerville Rd., Harlan, IN. The couple has 5 children; Rodney (Cindy), Pam (Kevin) Hirsch both of Fort Wayne, Brent (Connie) of Sweetser,...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association dropped this year's all-state baseball lineups. Representing in 4A is catcher Sam Gladd out of Columbia City high school. In 2A there were three representatives, Alec Hershberger (Fairfield) and Owen Willard (Eastside). Willard is a repeat all-state performer.
GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Here's a list of some of the July Fourth fireworks happening in the viewing area. In Tippecanoe County, you can head down to Riehle Plaza in Lafayette. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on Monday. In White County, Indiana Beach will start...
INDIANAPOLIS — It was feast or famine for rain over the last 24 hours. Lafayette to Muncie stayed dry while Indianapolis saw a minimal 0.03". Heavier storms lead to over a quarter of an inch in Terre Haute with the highest rainfall amounts falling from Shelbyville to Rushville. Drier...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Strong storms knocked out power in parts of Fort Wayne Tuesday morning. The Indiana Michigan Power outage map shows several hundred customers without electricity. More than 400 are shown without power in an area near Hillegas Road north of State Boulevard. Another small outage...
CASS COUNTY, IN- Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP will reduce U.S. 35 to one lane for bridge work between C.R. 600 S and C.R. 650 S on or after Tuesday, July 11. U.S. 35 will be reduced to one lane over Rock Creek, and a temporary traffic...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A man is dead after being burned by fireworks just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Lynfield Drive, Fort Wayne Police say. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said. We will have more...
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A wheat field was engulfed in flames Monday afternoon in Wabash County. Fire crews battled the flames off Highway 13 in Urbana. Volunteer firefighters with the Urbana Community Fire Department announced the incident on Facebook. They thanked fire crews from the surrounding areas- including Roann, Lagro and Noble Township- who assisted to get the flames under control.
CARMEL, Ind. — Several fires kept central Indiana fire departments busy Sunday. The Carmel Fire Department responded to two house fires late Sunday night. The first fire was reported at 14253 Trailwind Court around 11:10 p.m. Crews arrived to find fire coming from the roof of the home. The...
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Carroll County building caught fire earlier this evening. Carroll County firefighters responded to a barn fire at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday evening at 3780 East 100 South in Flora. Carroll County Fire Chief Todd Trent tells News 18 nobody was in the building...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 2-year-old boy was airlifted out of Big Long Lake Saturday evening and brought to a hospital in Fort Wayne, according to the Lagrange County Sheriff’s Department. The condition and identity of the boy is unknown. WANE 15 will update this story as...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after a shooting Monday evening. Police responded to the 4700 block of South Calhoun Street around 8:45 p.m. for a call about two men with gunshot wounds. Paramedics took one man to the...
Comments / 0