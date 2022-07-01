EUP players help team win U.P. All-Star softball game

NATIONAL MINE — Amongst plenty of senior talent gathered at Westwood’s field in Tilden Township, Team 2, led by Westwood’s Cherish Ostola, got past Negaunee’s Pat Thomson’s Team 1, 14-7, in the U.P. All-Star softball game on Wednesday evening.

After trailing for the entirety of the game, and then 5-3 heading into the top of the eighth, Team 2 lit up the scoreboard with seven runs to claim victory.

Eastern UP players on Team 2 included Lizzie Storey of Pickford and Delaney MacDowell of Rudyard.

“The All-Star game was a great experience and an opportunity to take the field with some of the U.P’s best players,” Storey said. “It is always nice making connections with athletes across the U.P.”

Storey had two base hits, three stolen bases and she caught four balls in left field.

MacDowell had a double and she caught a ball in right field.

Team 2 had five hits that drove in runs in the eighth inning, as that half-inning decided the outcome of the game. Trailing 5-3, in consecutive manner, Escanaba’s Lizzy Sliva, Kingsford’s Allie Lavarnway and Westwood’s Natalie Prophet all had RBI hits to put them in front. Prophet was able to score on a throwing error after reaching second base, and was propelled home after back-to-back hits by Rudyard’s Delaney MacDowell and Patriot teammate Jillian Koski.

Abby Terrian of Kingsford added an RBI single to score MacDowell, while Abby Hill of Escanaba hit a solid shot into the outfield that resulted in a 2-RBI single to give Team 2 a 10-5 advantage. Team 2’s bats came alive when it mattered most, but when scoping this game, the score or performances couldn’t have mattered nearly as much as the players getting together to play one more time and have fun.

“They came through today, but today was more about having fun,” Ostola said. “You try and make the teams even, but you also want the kids to play with their teammates from high school. They did great, some kids got their last hit ever.”

Negaunee’s Sam Richards got the scoring going for both sides in the bottom of the second inning for Team 1 with an RBI hit off of the fence to make it 1-0. After a scoreless third inning, the Westwood Patriots got in the act for Team 2 as Koski’s RBI single scored Prophet to tie the game at one apiece.

Team 1 was able to respond in their half of the fourth with a well-hit 2-RBI from Calumet’s Emma Perala up the middle. Superior Central’s Riley Johnson came up next and delivered with an RBI single of her own to score Perala, and extend the lead to 4-1.

In the top of the fifth, Team 2 was able to respond and get two runs back. Sliva scored Ishpeming’s Abby Koski on a sacrifice RBI, and a pair of Kingsford Flivvers got into the scoring column as a hard-hit ball by Lavarnway got past the shortstop on an error to score Delaney Cram.

Neither team would score in the sixth, and Team 1 extended the lead to 5-3 with a run in the bottom of the seventh. Richards reached first with a walk, and amongst a steal and errors, scored the run. This would be the last inning that Team 1 would hold the lead with Team 2’s huge seven-run eighth inning.

The bats continued to work well for Team 2, as they added insurance runs both in the ninth and 10th innings. Prophet was able to hit another run in during the ninth inning, adding to her solid game. In the 10th, Cram added to her good performance as well with a bases clearing single to add to the boisterous Team 2 offense. Team 1 also added two runs in the bottom of the ninth with another RBI from Johnson, and a sacrifice fly from her Cougars’ teammate Emma Rutter.

“It went awesome,” Ostola said. “It’s really about getting all the kids together and letting them play one more time, and creating that comradery between all of the schools. A lot of good players were seniors this year, so it was fun.”