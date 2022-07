Stock indexes on Wall Street ended with meager gains Tuesday, as a late-afternoon rally led by technology companies stemmed the market’s losses after an early slump. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index eked out a gain of 0.2% after having been down 2.2% earlier in the day. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed 1.7% higher.

