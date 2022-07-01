ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Helena PD: Missing 9-year-old found safe

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
montanarightnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELENA, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 9-year-old girl last seen on Lockey...

www.montanarightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

YWCA working to clean up basement after major flooding

HELENA, Mont. - The YWCA is just one of many buildings that was impacted by flash flooding in Helena and they are already seeing thousands of dollars worth of damage. "It costs us about $300-400 to replace a mattress and we lost 25 last night," said Jenifer Gursky, executive director of YWCA Helena.
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Flash flood sends water flowing through downtown Helena

A flash flood hit Lewis and Clark County on Sunday evening, pelting the ground with hail and sending a small river of rainwater rising to wheel wells and lapping at doors at businesses in the downtown Helena area. Among the places reporting damage were the YWCA Helena and Lewis &...
HELENA, MT
AOL Corp

Floodwaters race through Montana city and leave damage behind

Dramatic footage from Helena, Montana, showed roaring floodwaters overwhelming streets in the city on July 3. A storm began to sweep through Helena on Sunday evening, bringing fierce wind gusts and significant flooding with it. Video acquired by Storyful and shot by passerby Andy Shirtliff showed water up to the wheel well of vehicles as they drove through downtown Helena.
HELENA, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Granite, Missoula, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 16:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Granite; Missoula; Powell The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Missoula County in west central Montana Northeastern Granite County in west central Montana West central Powell County in west central Montana * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 406 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Drummond, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Drummond, Garnet, Hall and Bearmouth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing 9
montanarightnow.com

Butte celebrates with annual Fourth of July parade

BUTTE, Mont. -- Butte might be the city of copper, but when the clock strikes July 4, everything turns red, white, and blue. A sunny Monday morning set the stage perfectly for Butte's annual Fourth of July parade, hosted by the Butte America Foundation, as 89 floats and thousands of people patriotically painted Harrison Avenue downtown.
BUTTE, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

A Slight Taste of Disaster: Gallatin County’s 1925 Earthquake

It was a typical summer Saturday evening in Manhattan, Montana. Some families gathered around the dinner table as other folks made their way to the dance at Legion Hall. In Three Forks, the McDonald clan welcomed Belgrade relatives for dinner to celebrate their baby’s baptism, planned for the next day. Moments later, a violent and unexpected event changed the course of the evening for thousands of Montanans. Nobody arrived for the dance, and the McDonald family never finished dinner. Just before 6:30 p.m. on June 27, 1925, a sizable earthquake rattled the windows across Gallatin County.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Flooding in multiple buildings and damage to the capitol complex

HELENA, Mont. - On July 3rd, 2022, the Capitol Complex experienced flooding in multiple buildings as a result of heavy rains. The Mazurek Building (215 N Sanders) had the most severe damage and other buildings impacted include the Capitol Building and 5 South Last Chance Gulch (Department of Corrections). The...
HELENA, MT
Daily Montanan

Lawsuit claims Grant-Kohrs Ranch is illegally endangering survival of bull trout

A new lawsuit’s premise is straightforward: In the federal government’s zeal to save a piece of history, it may be committing bull trout to history in the heart of Montana, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Butte. The case, brought by two organizations, Save the Bull Trout and Alliance for the Wild […] The post Lawsuit claims Grant-Kohrs Ranch is illegally endangering survival of bull trout appeared first on Daily Montanan.
DEER LODGE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy