LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A nice evening for most with few seeing light rain showers. Temperatures will be mild overnight then another hot afternoon ahead of us Tuesday. A few isolated showers are possible for mainly the western half of the KCBD viewing area this evening. Any activity that does develop will begin to dissipate after sunset, leading to a nice evening for firework shows. A bit of a breeze through the night from the south about 15 mph, and temps eventually dipping into the 70s for Tuesday morning.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO