ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokémon GO Hydreigon Best Moveset

By Noam Gumerman
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Find out the best moveset...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Remake of Cult Classic GameCube Game

A remake of a cult classic Nintendo GameCube, PS2, OG Xbox, and PC game is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. The remake comes the way of publisher Microids, who back in 2020 released the aforementioned remake, which ended up being one of the lowest-rated games of its year. In fact, the remake is so bad that it is basically being remade again. That's right, a remake of a remake.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Bungie's absurd $185 Nerf Gjallarhorn reloads like the in-game weapon

The rocket launcher comes in a 40" box and pre-orders go live next week. The Destiny rocket launcher Gjallarhorn is one of the most-beloved guns in a game that, let's face it, is all about collecting guns (OK, OK, and shooting things with them). Ludicrously sized and ludicrously over-powered (to varying extents, depending on which period of the game we're talking), if there is such a thing as an iconic Destiny weapon then this is it.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Rumors of a New Nintendo Switch Console Surface

Following the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, rumors are now circulating about a new Nintendo Switch console. Rumors began circulating after keen gamers caught that Nintendo registered the name “NSW” as a trademark through the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office). Despite just registering the acronym, many are theorizing that an upcoming console could be named the “Nintendo Switch W.”
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

How to Set Up a New Nintendo Switch OLED the Right Way

After unboxing and basking in the great-looking screen on a new OLED Nintendo Switch, it's time to turn the damn thing on and get it set up with your account info and game data. I've found new out-of-the-box Switches usually come with enough of a charge to get started, so you should be able to begin the process as soon as you open the box.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pok Mon Go#Pokemon Go#Video Game
ComicBook

New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Report Warns Fans of What's Coming

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 report has good news about the upcoming PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, but some bad news for the future of the series. According to a new report from a reliable source, Infinity Ward has developed a "planning-to-crunch policy" during the development of this year's Call of Duty. As a result, the game is shaping up quite well, but the team is being burned out in the process.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Shutting Down Servers For Some of Its Best Games

Ubisoft has announced that on September 1 it's pulling the plug on servers for a variety of games, including some of its best and most popular games to date. Of course, all of these games are "older titles" as Ubisoft puts it, which means the closure of online services for these games is going to be far less impactful compared to if they shut down servers for its more modern releases like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Roller Champions, or Rider's Republic.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Pokemon
IGN

Massive GTA 6 Leak Unveils the 'Development Bible' But is Too Good to Be True

Grand Theft Auto VI has been the most hyped up title to date and the players just cannot wait to learn more about this game. Rockstar Games absolutely smashed it out of the park with GTA V and they will be looking to take it to the next level with the sixth instalment to the series. Through the latest revelation we have learned that a gigantic leak has just surfaced for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Ubisoft will disable online features in 15 games, gamers will lose access to paid DLC

In a nutshell: Ubisoft will decommission the servers of 15 games in the next two months, including some of the most popular entries in the Assassin's Creed franchise. Most of these titles are about a decade old, so there are likely not that many people still playing the multiplayer components. However, users also won't be able to download DLCs they previously bought for these games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Finally Getting Popular Xbox Console Exclusive

Those who own a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 console are soon going to finally be able to play a popular game that has been a console exclusive to Xbox for over two years at this point. In a general sense, it's never that surprising to see third-party-published games make the transition from one console to another after a long enough period of time. With this title in mention, though, some fans on PlayStation have been waiting roughly a decade for it to finally become available in their own region.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — Everything we know so far

We suspected that a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was coming, but we didn’t expect Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to be revealed three years later. Its first reveal not only provided us with a teaser trailer for the story, but also a release window (we love dates).
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

All Games Arriving on Xbox Game Pass: July 2022

Here are all the new games arriving on Xbox Game Pass for July 2022. Xbox Game Pass, available for as much as $9.99 per month in the Xbox Store, allows users to play, according to Microsoft, "100 high-quality games—with titles added all the time." All Games Arriving on Xbox...
TENNIS
techeblog.com

Super Mario RPG Remake Has Revamped Encounter / Battle System, Here’s a First Look

Another day, another video game fan project, and this time, it’s a Super Mario RPG remake by digital artist Finn. Those familiar with this game know that it has two main sections: adventuring and turn-based battle sequences. Finn has revamped the latter with all-new graphics, but since there are no random encounters, a battle ensues only if Mario comes in contact with one.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Creator Explains Challenges in Designing Piccolo's Newest Form

Warning! Major spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to follow! Dragon Ball Super is now making its way through theaters in Japan with its newest feature film, and the creator behind it all has opened up about the surprising path it took to crafting Piccolo's new form for the movie! While promotional materials had been holding back on revealing some of the biggest moments throughout the film thus far, now that it's one month into its launch overseas, Toei Animation has begun to fully reveal all of the biggest scenes in order to get the last wave of overseas fans to check it out before its theatrical run there ends.
COMICS
CNET

Want to Take a Screenshot in Windows 10 or 11? Here's How

Whether you're downloading Windows 11 (find out how to download Windows 11 for free) or sticking with Windows 10 for a while longer, it's easy to take a screenshot to capture part of or the entirety of your display. Maybe you want to save an online receipt, or maybe you want to capture a particularly noteworthy gaming feat to show your friends. Windows 10 and 11 offer the same built-in tools (Snip & Sketch and Snipping Tool), and several keyboard shortcuts will let you take a screenshot in an instant.
SOFTWARE
Android Authority

How to scan a QR code on Android

Reading a QR code these days couldn't be easier. The Quick Response code (or QR code) was introduced way back in 1994, but never really took off until decades later when the COVID-19 pandemic created a need for a quick, easy, and (most importantly) touch-free way of distributing information. Scanning...
CELL PHONES
DBLTAP

EA’s New Seattle Studio Hiring for Next Battlefield Single-Player Campaign

EA is hiring developers to join its new Seattle-based studio for a future Battlefield single-player campaign, according to a new job listing on EA's career site. Per to the job listing, the studio is looking to build “rich, exciting stories with memorable characters and powerful experiences all in the Battlefield universe." The specific role is for a Design Director, however the news opens the door for developers to hop on the next Battlefield project.
SEATTLE, WA
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy