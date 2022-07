GILLETTE — The entire crowd was silent as Haden Everts slowly began his trek downward from the starting gate at the Razor City BMX race track. The words from MercyMe’s song “I Can Only Imagine” echoed around him as he went up and over the jumps and around the berms of the dirt track. He wore a white jersey with a golden number one on the back, which was decorated on either side with sunflowers and red roses.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO