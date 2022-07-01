ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiny, infectious worms invade NY parks: Parents ‘should be aware’

By Adriana Diaz
 4 days ago

The eggs of a tiny parasitic worm have been found in parks in New York and Europe — and they may be infecting your children.

In recent years, Toxocara — tiny worms that live in animals’ muscles and digestive systems — have been found in parks in all five New York City boroughs. The parasite can be spread to others and infect humans via cat or dog feces.

While the worms are not easily transmitted to humans, they can be if a person consumes infected dirt — leading researchers to become increasingly concerned that children may be consuming these worms while playing in city parks.

Most infections are asymptomatic, but some cases do present with a fever, fatigue, coughing, rash or abdominal pain. In rare and concerning cases, the parasite can make its way to the eye, causing blindness and neurological damage in the brain.

The CDC reported that nearly 14% of the US population has been exposed to the parasite, with an estimated 70 people, mostly children, becoming blind by toxocariasis.

However, researchers suspect that the number of infections are under-reported.

“People, especially those with children who tend to play in the sand or soil, should be aware of Toxocara. Pet owners should be aware that their dogs can get infected by something they eat off the ground,” Donna Tyungu, lead author of a 2020 study that traced the parasite throughout New York , told the Guardian Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Btxpq_0gSGslvI00
In NYC, lower-income neighborhoods reported higher concentrations of the parasite.

Across the boroughs, lower-income neighborhoods reported higher concentrations of the parasite. The most were found in The Bronx, where 67% of the playgrounds contained Toxocara eggs, according to the study by Tyungu, also a pediatric infectious disease specialist.

The study also found that 39% of Staten Island parks, 33% of parks in Queens, 31% of parks in Brooklyn and 30% of parks in Manhattan had the parasite eggs in the soil.

“I think their finding of Toxocara is both important and unsurprising,” Thomas Nutman, chief of the laboratory of parasitic diseases at Maryland’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the Guardian. “It’s really important for us to understand that these neglected tropical diseases — [toxocariasis] being one of them — are still a huge problem, the extent of which we don’t yet know because we really haven’t looked.”

They also found that the majority of Toxocara eggs across New York City tended to originate from a species that is specific to cats rather than dogs.

Researchers have also found the worm eggs in playgrounds in European countries like Germany and Spain.

Toxocara worms and their eggs can survive harsh winters in the soil and prosper throughout the summer. To avoid infections, pets should be dewormed and parents should be vigilant about having their children wash their hands before eating.

