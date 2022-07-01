ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Why Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko was allowed to break Wimbledon’s strict dress code

By Matthew Neschis
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Lesia Tsurenko was granted permission to break Wimbledon’s strict dress code to support a cause that’s close to her heart.

The Ukrainian tennis player wore a blue and yellow ribbon on her shirt Wednesday during her second-round win over compatriot Anhelina Kalinina, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. She also wore the ribbon Friday during her third-round loss to Germany’s Jule Niemeier.

Tsurenko’s statement piece was a far cry from Wimbledon’s rigid, all-white dress code, which has made participants remove unsatisfactory articles of clothing, such as hats and bras, in the past. However, the 33-year-old athlete discussed wearing the ribbon with officials before the match and was ultimately given the go-ahead.

Tsurenko said after the match that she wore the ribbon to shed light on the “horrible things that are going on in Ukraine” in the wake of Russia’s invasion, the recent missile strike on a shopping center in Kremenchuk , specifically.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jHeeH_0gSGsaDJ00
Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine wore a blue and yellow ribbon at Wimbledon in support of her country.
Getty Images

“It’s very painful for me to see that Russian propaganda is just saying that, for example, that shopping mall in Kremenchuk was not working,” she said of the incident, which left at least 18 dead.

“That’s a lie, because my fitness coach, he’s from that city. His mother-in-law … she’s working in this shopping center, and she was lucky that she had a day off.”

Tsurenko said she’s felt powerless amidst the conflict in her war-torn country, but is looking to help as much as she can. The 101st-ranked player is donating ten percent of her prize money to Ukraine’s war efforts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WQPhY_0gSGsaDJ00
Members of the public wave Ukraine’s national flag during the women’s singles tennis match between Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko and Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina on June 29, 2022.
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQxU0_0gSGsaDJ00
Iga Swiatek of Poland wore a blue and yellow ribbon on her cap at Wimbledon on June 30, 2022.
Getty Images

Tsurenko’s ribbon was not the only blue and yellow visible at Wimbledon. On Thursday, the world number one, Iga Swiatek, wore a Ukraine ribbon on the side of her hat.

Both Tsurenko and Kalinina have also commented on the “amazing support” they have felt from the plethora of fans that brought Ukrainian flags into the stands.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Ukraine#Dress Code#Ukrainian#Russian
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy