Bellingham, WA

Truck drives under semi trailer 'at a high rate of speed' behind Bellingham Fred Meyer

By David Rasbach
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

A small pickup reportedly drove underneath a semi trailer “at a high rate of speed” Friday morning behind the Lakeway Fred Meyer in Bellingham.

Bellingham Fire Department units were called to a traffic collision in the 800 block of Lakeway Drive at 8:21 a.m. Friday, July 1, according to the PulsePoint app.

Unconfirmed emergency radio broadcasts at the time reported that a smaller pickup had driven underneath a semi trailer behind the Fred Meyer “at a high rate of speed.”

The incident occurred when the driver momentarily lost attention and crashed into the parked semi, Bellingham Police Department Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email. The crash buried the driver’s front side of the truck to the “A” pillar.

No injuries were reported to the driver, and there was no damage to the semi, Murphy reported, and because the incident happened on private property, no enforcement action was taken by police.

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

