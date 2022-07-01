Truck drives under semi trailer ‘at a high rate of speed’ behind Bellingham Fred Meyer

A small pickup reportedly drove underneath a semi trailer “at a high rate of speed” Friday morning behind the Lakeway Fred Meyer in Bellingham.

Bellingham Fire Department units were called to a traffic collision in the 800 block of Lakeway Drive at 8:21 a.m. Friday, July 1, according to the PulsePoint app.

Unconfirmed emergency radio broadcasts at the time reported that a smaller pickup had driven underneath a semi trailer behind the Fred Meyer “at a high rate of speed.”

The incident occurred when the driver momentarily lost attention and crashed into the parked semi, Bellingham Police Department Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email. The crash buried the driver’s front side of the truck to the “A” pillar.

No injuries were reported to the driver, and there was no damage to the semi, Murphy reported, and because the incident happened on private property, no enforcement action was taken by police.