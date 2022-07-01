Report: One Reason Manchester United Won't Sign Ajax And Brazil Winger Antony As Things Stand

The one reason why Manchester United will not sign Ajax star Antony as things stand has been revealed, according to a report.

With the departures of forward players such as Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard as well as the absence of Mason Greenwood, it seems The Red Devils will be in the market for a forward this summer.

The Brazilian winger has been linked with the club quite heavily lately - with new boss Erik Ten Hag familiar with him due to his time in the Netherlands. According to the ESPN , United are interested in signing Antony.

However, there is allegedly a reason that as things are at the moment, he will not be making a move to Manchester in this transfer window. The report says that Ajax have set a high valuation for the player - a fee totalling at £70million.

It is said that despite United's interest in signing the 22 year old, they are not willing to pay this fee in order to acquire his services.

The left-footer impressed last season under Ten Hag and was a regular in with the Eredivisie champions, scoring eight goals and providing a further four assists in 32 appearances in all competitions.

