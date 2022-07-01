ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

More travelers slow lines at Bellingham’s airport. These tips will help speed your trip

By Zach Kortge
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

As travelers have broken pre-pandemic numbers at Bellingham International Airport, the Transportation Security Administration dealt with the busiest June on record.

“It’s very busy across the country, (at the Bellingham airport), we’re breaking those records and it’s beyond the pre-pandemic levels,” Lorie Dankers, TSA Public Affairs official, said Thursday, June 30, at the airport.

The results are longer lines and greater wait times as passengers make their way through ticket lines and security. The solution? Be early and be prepared by knowing what you can and cannot bring through security.

Dankers said each person who brings a prohibited item slows the line, as each item needs to be dealt with. Options for prohibited items include throwing them away, handing them over to the TSA or adding them to checked luggage.

Items to leave out of carry-on bags include:

▪ Liquids over 3.4 ounces.

▪ Power tools or hand tools over 7 inches.

▪ Any blades, weapons or firearms.

▪ Anything that could be used as a blunt weapon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bvlUI_0gSGsTz600
Transportation Security Administration officials display a table of items given up by passengers at Bellingham International Airport on Thursday, June 30. Zach Kortge/The Bellingham Herald

Items prohibited under the weapons category include baseball bats and hockey sticks. Anything that can be dangerous to flight crews or passengers are generally not allowed through security.

“If you’re sitting next to someone who’s upset, and you wouldn’t want them to have (the item), don’t bring it,” Dankers said.

A record number of firearms have been found in carry-on bags by the TSA nationally last year, an issue that is still prevalent at TSA checkpoints. Having a firearm in an unchecked bag will result in removal from the security line, an encounter with law enforcement and a fine. Firearms are still prohibited in carry-on bags even if you have a concealed carry permit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HxRu4_0gSGsTz600
Passengers wait for boarding passes before peak times at the Bellingham International Airport on Thursday, June 30. Zach Kortge/The Bellingham Herald

Resources from @AskTSA are available on Facebook and Twitter with TSA agents available to advise on prohibited items.

However, some waits will have nothing to do with the possession of prohibited items. Peak hours of travel at the Bellingham airport result in large groups of passengers at once.

The busiest times are daily from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. During these peak hours, it’s important to arrive early and with plenty of time to park and make it through security.

“If you have a flight at 5 a.m., you better be here at 3:40 (a.m.) at the latest because there is already going to be a line,” Dankers said.

She said the line can become long because every passenger must go through security to fly. TSA officers will lead each passenger through the security checkpoint, with the goal of having each passenger move through general security in less than 30 minutes.

There are about 50 TSA officers working at the Bellingham airport. Officials intend to hire 14 more full and part-time officers during the summer. Before the positions are filled, the airport has bolstered its numbers by drawing on national officer resources.

TSA officers are paid an hourly rate of $19.59 with a $500 bonus once started and at one year of service.

To ease your time through security, Danker said to listen to directions from TSA officers. They will tell you what to remove and where to put your items while in the security check.

“(Travelers) have to arrive prepared and know that we’re doing everything we can to make this a smooth experience for them,” she said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tncontentexchange.com

Demand for Anacortes marina slips sparks frustration

ANACORTES — A number of business owners and members of the Marine Trade Group showed up in force at the June 16 Port of Anacortes Commission meeting to voice displeasure and frustration. The points of contention — the waiting list, access, and the transfer and assignability of moorage slips....
ANACORTES, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Bellingham, WA
Bellingham, WA
Lifestyle
lynnwoodtimes.com

Which Snohomish County cities allow July 4th fireworks

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. – Despite the use of fireworks being prohibited in some parts of Snohomish County for Independence Day, you may still partake in this July 4th tradition is several cities. For the Fourth of July, all fireworks use is banned in unincorporated areas of southwest Snohomish County....
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
sungazette.news

Arlington rents head into the stratosphere

Apartment rents in Arlington keep on moving upward, maintaining their position as most expensive in the D.C. area and are now well above pre-pandemic rates, according to new data. With a median rental of $2,063 for a one-bedroom unit and $2,469 for two bedrooms, Arlington’s rental rate grew a whopping...
ARLINGTON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Tsa#Firearms#Tsa Public Affairs
anacortestoday.com

Mayor rides shotgun on vintage firetruck

It was exciting to see the city’s vintage 1924 American LaFrance fire engine motoring up Commercial Avenue with Mayor Matt Miller riding shotgun. Thanks, Lions Club, for hosting another great Independence Day parade in downtown Anacortes!. About Photographer Steve Berentson. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved...
ANACORTES, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
My Clallam County

Clallam 3 Fire crew stops huge shop blaze from spreading to house

AGNEW – Clallam 3 firefighters battled a blaze Thursday afternoon and were able to confine it to two outbuildings and keep it from spreading to the house. The initial call, which came in just before 4:00pm, was from a person unfamiliar with the area and gave them multiple incorrect locations, saying there was a brush fire in Carlsborg. 911 Dispatchers were able to get information from additional callers and update crew that the fire actually involved a vehicle, a structure and a field fire on Percival Road in Agnew.
CARLSBORG, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Asian giant hornet trapping season kicks off in Washington

With the start of July comes the kickoff of Asian giant hornet trapping season. This is the time of year when worker hornets start emerging from their nests and can be trapped. The season generally lasts through December, at which time the hornets go into winter hibernation. For the third...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
1K+
Followers
111
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy