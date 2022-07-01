ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

2022 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalk
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 1 of 21 …. TOUR DE FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage | Cyclists to Watch. Sprinters (Green Jersey) 1. Yves Lampaert (BEL) — 20...

olympics.nbcsports.com

The Independent

Tour de France on TV today: Channel, start time, highlights and how to watch stage 3

The 2022 Tour de France began in Copenhagen and finishes in Paris on Sunday 24 July, where Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar hopes to be wearing yellow and be crowned champion for the third year in a row.He is up against the might of the Dutch team Jumbo-Visma, who carry multiple threats including Pogacar’s national teammate Primoz Roglic and last year’s Tour runner-up, Jonas Vingegaard.Meanwhile Ineos Grenadiers are without their leading light Egan Bernal, the 2019 champion who is still recovering from injury, but they do have the in-form Geraint Thomas fresh from winning the Tour de Suisse, Colombian climber Dani...
CYCLING
NBC Sports

Dylan Groenewegen wins Tour de France stage 3; Peter Sagan angry

SONDERBORG, Denmark — Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen overtook Wout van Aert and Peter Sagan at the line to win the third stage of the Tour de France in a photo finish while Van Aert extended his overall lead on Sunday. Groenewegen got behind record seven-time Tour sprint champion Sagan’s wheel...
CYCLING
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 stage-by-stage guide, route maps and profiles

The 2022 Tour de France begins in Copenhagen on Friday 1 July and finishes in Paris on Sunday 24 July, where Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar hopes to be wearing yellow and be crowned champion for the third year in a row. Standing in his way is the sheer strength and depth of Dutch team Jumbo-Visma, who carry multiple threats including Pogacar’s national teammate Primoz Roglic and last year’s Tour runner-up, Jonas Vingegaard. Ineos Grenadiers are without their leading light Egan Bernal, the 2019 champion who is still recovering from injury, but they do have the in-form Geraint Thomas fresh from...
CYCLING
ESPN

Wout van Aert wins Stage 4, extends overall lead in Tour de France

CALAIS, France -- Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the hilly fourth stage of the Tour de France and extended his overall lead after attacking strongly on the day's final climb on Tuesday. The Belgian rider kept the leader's yellow jersey for the Jumbo-Visma team after taking it for the...
CYCLING
The Independent

Tour de France stage 4 LIVE: Result as Wout van Aert makes solo charge to win in Calais

Wout van Aert extended his overall lead in the Tour de France when he finished off some sterling team work to win the fourth stage on Tuesday.The Jumbo Visma rider left all his rivals gasping for air on the final hill of the 171.5-km ride from Dunkirk after his Jumbo Visma team’s brutal acceleration blew apart the peloton.The Belgian jumped away from a skimmed pack with less than 12km left in the short ascent of the Cote du Cap Blanc Nez and never looked back to clinch his seventh individual stage win on the Tour.Belgian Jasper Philipsen took second place with France’s Christophe Laporte finishing third, eight seconds behind according to provisional timings.Follow all the latest updates from stage 4 of the Tour de France below. Read More Tour de France 2022 stage-by-stage guide, route maps and profilesTour de France leader Wout van Aert ready for ‘really demanding’ stages
CYCLING
hypebeast.com

Bravur Marks Tour de France With La Grande Boucle Chronograph

Cycling-obsessed Swedish watch brand Bravur has released the 2022 edition of its Tour de France chronograph to co-incidence. The 38mm stainless steel chronograph combines polished and brushed finishes and features a ‘wet asphalt colored’ dial with glossy black polka dots, reflecting the ‘king of the mountains’ jersey awarded to the best climber of the race.
CYCLING
The Independent

Impressive Wout Van Aert soloes to stage four victory at Tour de France

Wout Van Aert used a stunning late attack to solo to victory on stage four of the Tour de France and extend his lead in the yellow jersey.Van Aert’s Jumbo-Visma team made their move on the final short climb of the 171.5km stage from Dunkerque to Calais and he rode away on the descent, covering the final 10 kilometres alone as a fractured peloton trailed in his wake.After finishing second in all three opening stages of the Grand Depart in Denmark, Van Aert gave himself time to celebrate on the line as he won by eight seconds, Jasper Philipsen also...
CYCLING
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 Stage 5 preview: Route map and profile as cobbles provide treacherous test

Stage five of the Tour de France presents one of the hardest tests of the entire 2022 race as the peloton takes on 11 sectors of cobblestones on a hilly 157km route from Lille to La Porte du Hainaut.The cobbles – or pavé – provide an often brutal challenge on the Paris-Roubaix monument race, where crashes are frequent and injuries commonplace, and the riders will need all their bike-handling skills in order to stay upright and avoid an incident which could lose them time or even force them to abandon the Tour. The stage begins with an early intermediate sprint...
CYCLING
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 Stage 4 preview: Route map and profile as sprinters eye chance after rest day

The Tour de France returns following a rest day and its trip to Denmark with a 171.5km ride between Dunkirk and Calais in the northern part of the country. While stage four will start and finish on the coast, the route heads inland and will feature five category four climbs to offer opportunities for those competing for the polka dot jersey. Dylan Groenewegen won an eventful stage three as the Danish Grand Depart came to an end in Sonderborg. Groenewegen narrowly beat yellow jersey wearer Wout van Aert, Jasper Philipsen and Peter Sagan on the 182km stage from Vejle and...
CYCLING
The Independent

Tour de France leader Wout van Aert ready for ‘really demanding’ stages

The cobbles of stage five loom large on the agenda after the Tour de France returned home from a spectacular Grand Depart in Denmark.Riders enjoyed an unusually early rest day on Monday – included to allow for the transfer back to northern France – with riders flying into Lille following Sunday’s stage to Sonderborg.Though a hilly race between Dunkerque and Calais is next up on Tuesday, it is Wednesday’s stage between Lille and Arenberg which is already on the minds of several riders.“Wednesday will be a big day on the cobbles,” said the Ineos Grenadiers’ Geraint Thomas. “We’ve got to...
CYCLING

