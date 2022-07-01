ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Man transporting fentanyl to Wisconsin pleads guilty in federal court

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWOzL_0gSGsOoh00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man transporting fentanyl from Arizona to Wisconsin recently pleaded guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division to “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl,” after he was arrested in Stratford in January.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Michael Robert Mims was arrested back in January in Stratford after police found a number of bags containing blue pills in the vehicle Mims was driving as they conducted a traffic stop.

According to the factual resume, filed Friday in Amarillo Federal Court, officers with the Stratford Police Department located both a bag of suspected fentanyl pills and a box wrapped in clear tape containing plastic bags of suspected fentanyl pills when he was pulled over in Sherman County back in January.

After Mims was arrested, he admitted to possessing the pills located in the vehicle. According to the documents, Mims said he drove his vehicle from Wisconsin to Casa Grande, Arizona and picked up the pills. Mims was driving back to Wisconsin and was expected to be paid $1,500 when he delivered the pills.

Officials with the Drug Enforcement Agency’s South Central Laboratory confirmed that the substance found in the vehicle tested positive for fentanyl, weighing around 1,058 grams.

According to the plea agreement, also filed on Friday in Amarillo Federal Court, the minimum and maximum penalties Amarillo Federal Court officials can impose on Mims include:

  • Imprisonment for a period of not more than 20 years
  • A fine not to exceed $1,000,000 or twice any pecuniary gain to the defendant or loss to the victim(s)
  • A term of supervised release not less than three years or more than life
  • Forfeiture of property.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 indicted on intoxicated manslaughter charges after fatal wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents from Potter County, 54-year-old Larry Glen Rolen II was indicted on five counts of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle on Tuesday. The Amarillo Police Department (APD) reported that on Dec. 22, 2021, officers were called to the 500 block of West St. Francis in Amarillo where Rolen […]
AMARILLO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DPS Troopers Working the Border Seized 25 Bundles of Neatly Wrapped Mexican Cartel Cocaine

AUSTIN – A commercial motor vehicle inspection at the DPS Border Inspection Safety Facility in Pharr resulted in the seizure of more than 25 bundles of cocaine from a tractor trailer that originated in Mexico. The driver was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute. The total weight of the cocaine was nearly 60 lbs. with a street value of over $900,000.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Stratford, TX
State
Arizona State
City
Stratford, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Accused in Cyclist Death Returned to Texas After Capture in Costa Rica

A Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin home is back in Texas after being arrested in Costa Rica. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, was booked in the Harris County Jail in Houston on Saturday, KXAN-TV in Austin reported. U.S. Marshals said she will remain there until she is transferred to Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Myhighplains Com#Amarillo Federal Court#Casa Grande#South Central Laboratory
KRQE News 13

Neighbor dispute leads to Doña Ana deputy-involved shooting

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Doña Ana County man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Chaparral. Doña Ana County deputies responded to a shooting shortly after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning. They say when they arrived on scene, two neighbors were fighting and one of them had fired his gun. However, neither of them wanted to press […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Investigation requested into New Mexico lawyers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group of lawyers is asking the state supreme court to investigate two New Mexico lawyers that represented the Trump campaign and helped challenge local results of the 2020 presidential election. Former Albuquerque Mayor Martin Chavez, along with more attorneys, asked the New Mexico Supreme Court to publicly investigate Mark J. Caruso and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
fox10phoenix.com

Judge: Arizona violates prisoners’ rights with poor care

PHOENIX (AP) - A judge ruled Arizona has been violating the constitutional rights of incarcerated people in state-run prisons by providing them with inadequate medical and mental health care, saying the state has known about the problem for years but refused to correct its failures. In a blistering verdict Thursday,...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for tips on stolen trailer

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help finding a stolen trailer. According to officials, a 2012 black Utility Trailer was reported stolen from the 4900 block of Canyon Drive. It should display Texas license plate 411230K and the last six of the VIN...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Federal judge rules in favor of pharmaceutical companies in West Virginia opioid case

A federal judge ruled in favor of three drug companies on Monday in a lawsuit accusing them of being responsible for the opioid epidemic in certain communities in West Virginia.  Judge David Faber rejected arguments from the city of Huntington, W.Va., and the Cabel County Commission that AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
ksl.com

5 arrested, 6 kilos of meth seized in large Utah drug bust

LAKE POINT, Tooele County — Five Honduran nationals were arrested and a large amount of drugs — including 6 kilos of methamphetamine — were seized Wednesday in Tooele County by state and federal agents. The large drug bust was the result of an ongoing undercover operation being...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy