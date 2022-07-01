Georgia TikTok star arrested for electronic pornography and child exploitation

LAGRANGE, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested a LaGrange TikTok star after she was reported to have exposed herself to two minors on social media.

Kylie Elizabeth Strickland, 30, was taken into custody. According to Troup County Sergeant Stewart Smith, she will be extradited to the Pike County Jail

This arrest was the result of a warrant put out by Pike County investigators for computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation. The district attorney’s office said they found the charges to be fitting for Strickland’s prosecution.

Anyone with further questions or comments on the case is asked to direct them to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

