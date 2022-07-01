ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

Georgia TikTok star arrested for electronic pornography and child exploitation

By Nicole Sanders
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHGud_0gSGpl1v00

LAGRANGE, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested a LaGrange TikTok star after she was reported to have exposed herself to two minors on social media.

Kylie Elizabeth Strickland, 30, was taken into custody. According to Troup County Sergeant Stewart Smith, she will be extradited to the Pike County Jail

1 killed, 1 injured in fiery Lawrence County crash

This arrest was the result of a warrant put out by Pike County investigators for computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation. The district attorney’s office said they found the charges to be fitting for Strickland’s prosecution.

Anyone with further questions or comments on the case is asked to direct them to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy