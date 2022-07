Nikola Jovic’s first two summer league games were shaky, but the Miami Heat’s first-round pick flashed his intriguing offensive potential on Tuesday. The skilled 19-year-old big man turned in his best summer league performance yet in the Heat’s 94-70 blowout win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday afternoon at an empty Chase Center to close the California Classic. The game was only open to NBA scouts and executives.

MIAMI, FL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO