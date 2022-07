We all know the story at this point. The Packers traded up in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft to pick Jordan Love. Aaron Rodgers wasn’t happy. I’ve heard it so much that I’m about to rip that record off the turntable and shatter it against a wall. That decision kicked off two seasons’ worth of drama, in both the fanbase and organization.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO