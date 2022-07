A large group, made up mostly of women, gathered Monday morning in front of the Christian County Justice Center in black and pink to protest for women’s rights. The rally was held in response to the recent decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade which allows states to begin restricting abortion procedures. The event was organized by 8th district State Representative candidate Pam Dossett, who noted it is important to preserve the rights of women.

