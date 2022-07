SEATTLE – A 40-year-old Tacoma woman pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to one count of wire fraud for a scheme to defraud various friends and acquaintances, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Sabrina Taylor admitted to lying about her health, employment status, and her education to steal more than $600,000 from people who had offered to help her. Taylor will be sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez on October 7, 2022.

