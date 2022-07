A massive South Texas ranch once owned by the family of the late Texas politician Lloyd Bentsen can now be yours for $29.75 million. The 9,780-acre Arrowhead Ranch, about 30 miles northwest of Edinburg, regularly hosts hunters in search of quail, white-tailed deer, turkeys, wild pigs, and other wildlife. Some of those hunters arrive by private jet, as the ranch features a 5,000-foot landing strip and a hangar.

