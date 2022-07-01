ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

By Nikki Schwab
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman.

'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said of Hageman during Thursday night's Wyoming House debate.

Cheney shared the stage with four Republicans trying to unseat her, the most prominent being Hageman, as well as small business owner Robyn Belinskey, state Sen. Anthony Bouchard and U.S. Army veteran Denton Knapp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RvUWK_0gSGpFyn00
Rep. Liz Cheney (left) slammed her primary rival Harriet Hageman (right) during the Wyoming House debate Thursday night. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said of Hageman's embrace of the 'big lie' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yIqyk_0gSGpFyn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17XKmi_0gSGpFyn00
On Thursday night, Rep. Liz Cheney (middle podium) debated her four primary rivals (from left): Harriet Hageman, business owner Robyn Belinskey, state Sen. Anthony Bouchard and U.S. Army veteran Denton Knapp 

Hageman opened the debate by railing against 'two different systems of justice in this country,' suggesting Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton and even President Joe Biden are treated differently than 'conservatives, or Republicans, who are being punished for expressing a First Amendment right' - seemingly a reference to those involved in the January 6 Capitol attack.

Cheney - the Republican co-chair of the January 6 House select committee - hit Hageman back when it was her turn to speak.

Cheney asserted that the assault on the Capitol by Trump's supporters was 'clearly an attempt to delay to count the electoral votes.'

'Anybody who was there understands the violence that was involved,' Cheney said. 'I'm frankly stunned that one of my opponents on this stage, who is a member of the Wyoming bar, who has sworn an oath - like many of us on this stage have - to the Constitution, would be in a position where she is suggesting that somehow what happened on January 6 was justified.'

Hageman is an attorney.

'We have to defend our constitutional republic,' Cheney went on. 'As I made clear last night, we have to put our oath to the Constitution above party.'

'We are now embracing a cult of personality and I won't be part of that,' she also said. 'I will always stand for my oath and stand for the truth.'

January 6 and the false claims of election fraud were major themes in the debate in the run-up to the August primary.

The other candidates were in line with Trump.

Belinskey, for instance, called the January 6 attack a 'distraction.'

'We the people - First Amendment right was flushed out the door,' she said of the attack.

Bouchard created a viral moment when he argued election interference was real.

'What about Facebook? Using the system to steer people. We know for a fact that all the major internets do that,' he said.

He also called the January 6 committee a 'kangaroo court' and a 'circus.'

But Cheney focused her energy on Hageman, who was polling way ahead of her according to surveys conducted in mid-June.

Cheney said there was a 'real tragedy' occurring.

'And the tragedy is that there are politicians in this country - beginning with Donald Trump - who have lied to the American people,' she said. 'People have been betrayed. He consistently has said that the election was stolen, when it wasn't. When it's absolutely clear the courts decided, the courts determined the outcome.'

Cheney pointed out that the January 6 hearings have almost exclusively showcased the testimony of Republican witnesses.

The Wyoming House member also name-dropped Bill Stepien, who is consulting for Hageman's campaign, pointing out that Stepien has previously said 'the election was not stolen.'

She then challenged Hageman to say the same thing.

'I'd be interested to know whether or not my opponent Ms. Hageman is willing to say here tonight that the election was not stolen. She knows it wasn't stolen,' Cheney said.

But Hageman sowed doubt onstage.

'We have serious questions about the 2020 election,' the candidate said.

She then brought up how Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg donated $419 million to two nonprofit organizations that gave grants out to more than 2,500 election departments, to help them expand mail-in voting, among other things, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

'I think this is an example of how the press and certain people have obsessed over January 6,' Hageman also complained when the first two debate questions were dedicated to the topic.

She said that most Wyoming voters tell her 'how unfair this entire committee is.'

Comments / 2954

Missy McKim
4d ago

Goodbye, Liz. Next time do better if there is a next time. You can always join the Democrat Party. You’re almost there anyway………

Reply(332)
1586
Missy McKim
4d ago

Lizzy is on her way out because she refused to represent her own constituency. Her personal hatred of Trump got her in trouble—

Reply(214)
1173
abc123
4d ago

liz HATES trump. She does not care about her constituents, she does not care about the rule of law. She does not care about the truth.

Reply(67)
999
Related
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
The Independent

Mike Pence inundated with criticism for calling Joe Biden the most dishonest president ‘in his lifetime’

Former vice president Mike Pence, who was victimised by Donald Trump for refusing to illegally throw the 2020 election result out of Congress on 6 January 2021, has slammed Joe Biden as the most falsehood-prone president of his lifetime.Mr Pence gave his opinion in an interview with Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow, who also served as director of the National Economic Council under Donald Trump from 2018 to 2021.The interview was primarily focused on the state of the economy, which Mr Pence addressed in the latest of a round of major speeches he has been giving across the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Giuliani's ex-wife says the former mayor often slept in and smoked cigars in his bathrobe after ending his 2008 White House campaign: 'He just could not get over it'

Judith Giuliani said her ex-husband "could not get over" losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod. She made the comments in an essay that was published in the NYT and adapted from an upcoming book. Rudy Giuliani entered the 2008 race as a top White House contender, but his campaign faltered.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Election Fraud#Gop#Wyoming House#Republicans#U S Army#The Wyoming Bar
americanmilitarynews.com

Clinton associate with Epstein ties found hanging from tree with shotgun blast in ‘suicide’

Mark Middleton, a former special advisor to President Bill Clinton who had ties to billionaire convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was found on May 7 hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast to the chest. His death has been ruled a suicide, and his family has petitioned a judge to prevent photos from the scene of his death from being released to the public.
PERRY COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

464K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy