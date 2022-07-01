10 Rappers We Can't Wait To See At Rolling Loud Miami

Photo: Getty Images

Earlier this year, Rolling Loud announced its three headlining acts for its flagship show in Miami on July 22 - 24. Kanye West , Kendrick Lama r and Future are expected to close out each respective day of the festival. All three artists have released brand new music this year and, hopefully, they will bring all of their newest hits to life.

Before the main acts hit the stage, there are plenty of other artists to check out while fans are roaming throughout the festival grounds or watching from the festival’s livestream at home. Moneybagg Yo has been killing the game this year with new songs like “See Wat I’m Sayin” and “Big League” with Yo Gotti , Mozzy and Lil Poppa . Other prominent artists like Fivio Foreign , Antonio Brown aka AB, and Saucy Santana are also set to show out with top-notch performances of their latest bangers. Classic rap fans will also be able to catch seasoned vets like Three 6 Mafia and Gucci Mane perform their new music.

With over 40 artists performing per day, Hip-Hop heads are bound to check out numerous sets from their favorite artists and discover some new ones along the way. Here are a few artists that we can’t wait to see hit the Rolling Loud stage in Miami.

BIA has hit the Rolling Loud stage before, but now she’s got all the reason to impress the masses in Miami. The Latina rap star has churned out several big hits recently like “London” featuring J. Cole and “Besito” featuring G-Herbo. BIA’s stage presence has increased drastically since she performed at the festival last year. The best part about her is that she knows how to shut down any festival stage all by herself. Photo: Getty Image

Kodak Black has been in festival mode since he threw his own festival for his birthday. The Pompano Beach, Fla. native, who dropped his latest album Back For Everything earlier this year, has a strong history with the festival. He’s performed at its Miami, New York and L.A. locations throughout 2021. Still, fans can’t seem to get enough of ‘Yak’s popular hits like “Super Gremlin” and “Usuain Boo.” He recently dropped two new songs, “Rocky Road” featuring Moneybagg Yo and “B.A.M.” featuring Yungeen Ace, so he may perform those records. Ultimately, fans will beg to hear some of the Project Baby’s most memorable tracks to date Photo: Getty Images

It’s been a pretty busy year for Latto. After releasing her 777 album and winning Best New Artist at the 2022 BET Awards, you can expect to see a dominant performance at Rolling Loud. The Atlanta native is sure to pull up with all her hits from “Big Energy” to “B*tch From Da Souf.” While she could easily bust out her fan favorites from the past, festival-goers will definitely want to see her bring her latest body of work 777 to life on the Rolling Loud stage. Photo: Getty Images

Festival-goers have all the reason to anticipate Lil Baby’s set. The Georgia native has already released several songs from his upcoming album. As of press time, Baby hasn’t revealed the album’s title or confirmed the exact release date in July, but it will most likely arrive before he hits the Rolling Loud stage. So far, he’s dropped songs like “Right On,” “In A Minute,” “Frozen,” and “U-Digg” featuring 42 Dugg. He also teamed up with Nicki Minaj for her single “Do We Have A Problem?” There are plenty of guests he can bring out but we’ll have to wait and see if he decides to call on any of his famous friends. Photo: Getty Images

Dreezy is enjoying her time in the spotlight. She recently became the first woman to drop a project entirely produced by Hit-Boy called HITGIRL. The 10-track project features contributions from Coi Leray, Future, Jeremih and Ink. Fans of the Chicago native would love to see her perform her latest album in full but she’s got plenty of other songs to choose from for her festival setlist from her Big Dreez and No Hard Feelings projects. Photo: Getty Images

Jacksonville, Fla. rapper Nardo Wick has some of the most infectious songs on the radio and throughout social media. He’s been dropping music since 2020 but just dropped his debut album Who Is Nardo Wick? about six months ago. The album contains 18 tracks including his most popular joints “Who Want Smoke??” (Remix) featuring G-Herbo, Lil Durk & 21 Savage and “Me or Sum” featuring Future and Lil Baby. There’s no telling which songs he’ll perform or what special guests he may bring out. All we know is his set will be a guaranteed great time for everyone in attendance. Photo: Getty Images

Miami’s favorite duo plans to invade Rolling Loud once again. Unlike their past performances, City Girls have a lot more to offer now than ever before. In addition to the timeless catalog, Yung Miami and JT just released their new song “Good Love” featuring Usher as well as their previous single “Top Notch” featuring Fivio Foreign. Since they killed their earlier festival sets at Coachella and Essence Fest, then you already know the Dade County natives will put on an impressive show. Photo: Getty Images

Future had one of the most successful album releases of the year thus far. I NEVER LIKED YOU is full of phenomenal tracks that will turn any festival upside down including “Wait For U” featuring Drake and Tems and “Keep It Burning” featuring Kanye West. There’s no telling who Future might bring out with him, especially since other featured artists like Kodak Black and EST Gee will also be performing at the festival. Photo: Getty Images

As we’ve seen during his other festival performances this year, Kendrick Lamar is bound to do something special for his headlining set at Rolling Loud. His set date falls during the beginning of his anticipated The Big Steppers Tour so he’ll already be in concert mode and it’s possible that he may ask his Florida-born collaborator Kodak Black to help him perform “Silent Hill” from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The last time K Dot performed at the Miami-based festival was back in 2017 following the release of his DAMN. album. Fans won’t want to miss his set this year. Photo: Getty Images