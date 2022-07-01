ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

10 Rappers We Can't Wait To See At Rolling Loud Miami

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dptT0_0gSGoTYa00

Photo: Getty Images

Earlier this year, Rolling Loud announced its three headlining acts for its flagship show in Miami on July 22 - 24. Kanye West , Kendrick Lama r and Future are expected to close out each respective day of the festival. All three artists have released brand new music this year and, hopefully, they will bring all of their newest hits to life.

Before the main acts hit the stage, there are plenty of other artists to check out while fans are roaming throughout the festival grounds or watching from the festival’s livestream at home. Moneybagg Yo has been killing the game this year with new songs like “See Wat I’m Sayin” and “Big League” with Yo Gotti , Mozzy and Lil Poppa . Other prominent artists like Fivio Foreign , Antonio Brown aka AB, and Saucy Santana are also set to show out with top-notch performances of their latest bangers. Classic rap fans will also be able to catch seasoned vets like Three 6 Mafia and Gucci Mane perform their new music.

With over 40 artists performing per day, Hip-Hop heads are bound to check out numerous sets from their favorite artists and discover some new ones along the way. Here are a few artists that we can’t wait to see hit the Rolling Loud stage in Miami.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09oI15_0gSGoTYa00
BIA has hit the Rolling Loud stage before, but now she’s got all the reason to impress the masses in Miami. The Latina rap star has churned out several big hits recently like “London” featuring J. Cole and “Besito” featuring G-Herbo. BIA’s stage presence has increased drastically since she performed at the festival last year. The best part about her is that she knows how to shut down any festival stage all by herself. Photo: Getty Image
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQxfp_0gSGoTYa00
Kodak Black has been in festival mode since he threw his own festival for his birthday. The Pompano Beach, Fla. native, who dropped his latest album Back For Everything earlier this year, has a strong history with the festival. He’s performed at its Miami, New York and L.A. locations throughout 2021. Still, fans can’t seem to get enough of ‘Yak’s popular hits like “Super Gremlin” and “Usuain Boo.” He recently dropped two new songs, “Rocky Road” featuring Moneybagg Yo and “B.A.M.” featuring Yungeen Ace, so he may perform those records. Ultimately, fans will beg to hear some of the Project Baby’s most memorable tracks to date Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aXl5g_0gSGoTYa00
It’s been a pretty busy year for Latto. After releasing her 777 album and winning Best New Artist at the 2022 BET Awards, you can expect to see a dominant performance at Rolling Loud. The Atlanta native is sure to pull up with all her hits from “Big Energy” to “B*tch From Da Souf.” While she could easily bust out her fan favorites from the past, festival-goers will definitely want to see her bring her latest body of work 777 to life on the Rolling Loud stage. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3E5m_0gSGoTYa00
Festival-goers have all the reason to anticipate Lil Baby’s set. The Georgia native has already released several songs from his upcoming album. As of press time, Baby hasn’t revealed the album’s title or confirmed the exact release date in July, but it will most likely arrive before he hits the Rolling Loud stage. So far, he’s dropped songs like “Right On,” “In A Minute,” “Frozen,” and “U-Digg” featuring 42 Dugg. He also teamed up with Nicki Minaj for her single “Do We Have A Problem?” There are plenty of guests he can bring out but we’ll have to wait and see if he decides to call on any of his famous friends. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hAaAE_0gSGoTYa00
Dreezy is enjoying her time in the spotlight. She recently became the first woman to drop a project entirely produced by Hit-Boy called HITGIRL. The 10-track project features contributions from Coi Leray, Future, Jeremih and Ink. Fans of the Chicago native would love to see her perform her latest album in full but she’s got plenty of other songs to choose from for her festival setlist from her Big Dreez and No Hard Feelings projects. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcXsO_0gSGoTYa00
Jacksonville, Fla. rapper Nardo Wick has some of the most infectious songs on the radio and throughout social media. He’s been dropping music since 2020 but just dropped his debut album Who Is Nardo Wick? about six months ago. The album contains 18 tracks including his most popular joints “Who Want Smoke??” (Remix) featuring G-Herbo, Lil Durk & 21 Savage and “Me or Sum” featuring Future and Lil Baby. There’s no telling which songs he’ll perform or what special guests he may bring out. All we know is his set will be a guaranteed great time for everyone in attendance. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ipngz_0gSGoTYa00
Miami’s favorite duo plans to invade Rolling Loud once again. Unlike their past performances, City Girls have a lot more to offer now than ever before. In addition to the timeless catalog, Yung Miami and JT just released their new song “Good Love” featuring Usher as well as their previous single “Top Notch” featuring Fivio Foreign. Since they killed their earlier festival sets at Coachella and Essence Fest, then you already know the Dade County natives will put on an impressive show. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSoUP_0gSGoTYa00
Future had one of the most successful album releases of the year thus far. I NEVER LIKED YOU is full of phenomenal tracks that will turn any festival upside down including “Wait For U” featuring Drake and Tems and “Keep It Burning” featuring Kanye West. There’s no telling who Future might bring out with him, especially since other featured artists like Kodak Black and EST Gee will also be performing at the festival. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vojjd_0gSGoTYa00
As we’ve seen during his other festival performances this year, Kendrick Lamar is bound to do something special for his headlining set at Rolling Loud. His set date falls during the beginning of his anticipated The Big Steppers Tour so he’ll already be in concert mode and it’s possible that he may ask his Florida-born collaborator Kodak Black to help him perform “Silent Hill” from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The last time K Dot performed at the Miami-based festival was back in 2017 following the release of his DAMN. album. Fans won’t want to miss his set this year. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OzEYv_0gSGoTYa00
It’s the man Hip-Hop heads have been waiting to see at Rolling Loud for years. Ye never fails to deliver an epic performance, no matter how long he makes fans wait. The famed rapper and producer has a plethora of hits to choose from for his upcoming setlist. While classic songs from beloved catalog are expected, fans can also expect to see live renditions of songs off his Donda album and possibly from his Donda 2 album. Just last month, Ye dropped the album’s intro featuring the late XXXTentacion “True Love.” We know his Florida fans would love to see him perform that song. Plus, he could bring out any of his various famous friends at any time. Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 3

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Fourth of July celebrations kick off throughout South Florida

(WSVN) - As the country celebrates Independence Day, several Fourth of July festivities are kicking off throughout South Florida. At Key Biscayne, large crowds of people were seen as a parade took place. The parade started at 11 a.m Monday and is the 63rd year that they’ve hosted this display....
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low Appears In Miami Hurricanes Colors

Spring-boarding off the original “Be True” collection from the mid-1980s, Nike is prepped and poised to release the Dunk Low in a series of college-inspired colorways. UCLA, USC, and Arizona State are just a taste off the storied collegiate athletic programs that are appearing on the popular silhouette, and this “2.0” set now welcomes one of the most iconic of all-time — the Miami Hurricanes.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
State
Georgia State
Miami, FL
Entertainment
NBC Miami

South Florida Cities Holding Events Monday to Celebrate July 4th Holiday

Across Miami-Dade and Broward on Monday, various cities will be holding events to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday on what will be America's 246th birthday. Lauderdale-By-The-Sea will hold a town parade with family-friendly events from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at El Prado Park, located at 4500 El Mar Drive. Miami Beach will hold its Fire on the Fourth Festival starting at noon at 73rd Street and Collins Avenue.
TAMARAC, FL
HBCU Gameday

Campbell’s FAMU roots drives him as an inventor and investor

Stan Campbell is used to breaking the norm. Born of Bahamian (mother) and Jamaican (father) ancestry, the Campbell family grew up in extremely humble beginnings in Miami’s Liberty City community. Campbell would graduate high school and head to Tallahassee to attend Florida A&M after growing up in a home with five boys. During his time at FAMU, he wrote the data reduction and aero-analysis for the Voyager 2 spacecraft. Needless to say, he was corralled by NASA immediately after graduation.
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Mango Festival at Fairchild Tropical Gardens in July

Make your mango dreams come true at Fairchild Tropical Gardens’ Mango Festival happening July 9-10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two-day mango festival showcases countless varieties of the fruit as well as plenty events and activities for everyone to enjoy such as cooking demos, tastings, a mango brunch, lectures, live music, lawn games, and more.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Usher
Person
Yo Gotti
Person
Kanye
Person
Moneybagg Yo
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Jeremih
Click10.com

Where can you see fireworks this Fourth of July? Here’s a guide

After cancellations and scaling down due to COVID-19, this year many public Fourth of July festivities are back in full swing. Here’s where to see fireworks. Coconut Grove’s 4th of July Celebration with the Miami Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Road, Miami. For more info, click here.
NBC Miami

Police Searching for Mom, Young Son Missing From Miami Since Friday

Miami Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing mother and her young son who have not been seen since last Friday. Officials said 27-year-old Maria Enriquez and three-year-old David Masis were last seem in the Flagami neighborhood around 7 p.m. Police do not suspect foul play at this time.
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

Jamaica, Land We Love: Hazelle Rogers

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – A stalwart of South Florida’s Jamaican community, Hazelle Rogers is the epitome of community service. The current mayor of Lauderdale Lakes, she also served two terms in the Florida State Senate. Rogers points to her formative years in east Kingston, Jamaica as fostering her commitment...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Coachella#Brand New Music#Rocky Road#Rolling Loud#Fivio Foreign#Three 6 Mafia#Bia#Latina
South Florida Sun Sentinel

RIP, old FAT Village: Fort Lauderdale’s funky arts district prepares for demolition and a new look

FAT Village — the funky, freestyle, gritty, graffitied, nooked, crannied, caffeinated, cocktailed, serendipitous best-kept secret of your memories — is dead. Downtown Fort Lauderdale’s once-remote pocket of art-making and creative commerce in 70-year-old muraled warehouses along Northwest First Avenue, inspiration for the city’s original art walk and spark for a multimillion-dollar explosion ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

"It's Tragic": Camillus House Beyond Capacity as Miami Rents Rise

Miami's skyrocketing rents and jaw-dropping home prices have many middle-class locals wondering if it's time to pack up and leave. But not everyone has that choice. Some lower-income residents are facing the harsh reality of ending up on the street, leaving Miami's most prominent homelessness assistance organization scrambling to help with limited resources.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Entertainment
CBS Miami

As people struggle to pay for food, rent, Florida pawn shops are busy

MIAMI - Thanks to the price of gas, food, and rent, business at pawn shops is booming. People are selling what they have to pay their bills. "Sadly, with the economy and everything in the uptake, fuel prices, inflation, and everything. Yeah, we've seen a lot of new faces, we've seen a transition," said Jose Leyva with Larry's Estate Jewelry & Pawn. He's been in the business for more than 20 years and said the last six to eight months have been tough on his customers. "It hurts, it hurts sometimes, because you hear some of the stories and...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Waiting for Driver’s License Replacement

(WSVN) - A South Florida man lost his driver’s license overseas, but the real trouble came when he tried to get a replacement after coming back home, so he called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Steve and Heidi are not just a married couple. They are partners with...
MIAMI, FL
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

163K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy