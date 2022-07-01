ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise man sentenced for role in attempted robbery, homicide

A Boise man will serve up to three decades in prison for his role in a 2021 homicide.

Devoune Mosley, 24, was sentenced on Thursday to serve up to 33 years in prison, with 13 years fixed before he’s eligible for parole, for conspiring to rob Guy Lopez II, who was killed during an attempted robbery on March 15, 2021.

Mosley drove the getaway vehicle after his co-defendant, 23-year-old Boise man Matthew Crawford, shot and killed Lopez, police said.

Crawford and Mosley met Lopez on the 1400 block of Chrisway Drive in Boise, where they intended to attack Lopez and steal Xanax from him, according to KTVB.COM . But Lopez fought back, and Crawford shot at him six times, hitting him twice and causing fatal injuries.

Crawford pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to serve 40 years in prison in April.

Mosley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery; as part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped charges of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“Those who conspire to commit crimes with others will be held accountable for their actions. Ensuring justice in this case was made possible by the work done from the Boise police patrol officers and detectives who investigated this case,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in a press release. “I, again, extend my deepest condolences to Mr. Lopez’s family and friends.”

#Robbery#Murder#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime#Xanax
