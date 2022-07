OMAHA—For the group Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, the clock is ticking. On Monday, it was in Omaha, Ralston, Lincoln, Plattsmouth and Seward, collecting what it calls critical signatures. The goal: to get two initiatives legalizing medicinal cannabis on the November ballot. "We definitely still have a hill to climb,"...

OMAHA, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO