Moose Eating on Roof of a Montana Dude Ranch?

According to Buckrail News, a Bison charged and gored a Colorado man in Yellowstone on Monday. The man was with his family on the way to visit Giant Geyser at Old Faithful when a bull bison advanced on and charged the group. The park released a statement saying that the family failed to leave the area upon realizing that a bison was nearby, and the bison charged and gored the man who sustained injuries to his arm. The man was brought to Eastern Idaho Medical Center where he will undergo treatment. This incident is still under investigation and there is no additional information currently. This is the second incident involving bison attacks this year so we should all take this as a reminder that wildlife can be dangerous and unpredictable. It is important to respect and appreciate wildlife from a distance.

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO