ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

West Virginia lawmakers to provide clarity on Roe v. Wade

By Rachel Pellegrino
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x4unE_0gSGmdVO00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Since Roe V. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, nearly a week ago, there has been no clear-cut answer about what the abortion laws are right now in West Virginia .

“We’ve released our memo because we want to make sure that there’s no confusion about the current state of affairs in West Virginia,” said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

What does overturning Roe v. Wade mean for West Virginia?

The memo by Morrisey said he would uphold the laws on the books in West Virginia, dating back to 1849, making abortion a felony for the patient and doctor.

He still thinks lawmakers need to act quickly to create clarity.

“We’re prepared to work with the legislature in any way to save as many lives as humanly and legally as possible,” Morrisey said.

Today, Gov. Jim Justice agreed and said he plans to call for a special session.

“I’ve taken all the knowledge and information that I could take from legislatures as well as our attorney general and now we need to go,” Gov. Justice said.

Justice to call for special session on West Virginia abortion law

Legal challenges have already been filed by the ACLU on behalf of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia.

“With the lawsuit, what we’re seeking is for a court to make a declaration to clarify that this law in the 1800s is unenforceable,” said Loree Stark, ACLU-WV legal director. “That will allow our client to start providing those important lifesaving healthcare services again.”

Moving forward with charges would be up to county prosecutors, and its clear even with Morrisey’s memo, there is still gray area.

Kanawha County Prosecutor Chuck Miller who is named in the lawsuit, said, “The ACLU has filed to enjoin me and the Attorney General from enforcing the law in WV regarding abortion. My office has no referrals pending. I hesitate to take any position until the issue is clarified.”

The Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia said, “… As prosecutors we have a clear obligation to enforce the laws of our state. I believe if abortion is illegal then no responsible medical provider will be doing them.”

Sorsaia continued saying, “If abortions are conducted in the ‘back allies’ as occurred historically before legalized abortions, we would have to aggressively deal with that problem for obvious safety reasons.”

Gov. Justice said he hopes to have the special session soon, but the date of it is still not set.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Rulings Upholding Gun Restrictions

On the heels of last week's landmark ruling expanding individual gun rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out several lower court rulings that had upheld gun restrictions including bans on assault-style rifles in Maryland and large-capacity ammunition magazines in New Jersey and California. The actions by the justices...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Patrick Morrisey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Abortion Rights#Legislature#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Supreme Court
HeySoCal

The corporate reaction to Roe v. Wade

In the midst of all the chaos, corporations have made their stances on the subject of abortion clear. The historic overturning of Roe v. Wade has caused a maelstrom of reactions all over the corporate landscape with the biggest companies taking a lead in attempting to assure abortion rights. Microsoft,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
CBS News

Impact of state abortion bans after Roe v. Wade is overturned

At least 22 states are imposing restrictions or bans on abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Ushma Upadhyay, an associate professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at the University of California, San Francisco, joins CBS News to talk about the repercussions these laws could have on women across the country.
U.S. POLITICS
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy